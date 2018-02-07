Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB    SOBI   SE0000872095

SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB

(SOBI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM ABETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe Small 200 (DE...-0.07%0.76%EuropeActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Health Car...-1.52%0.28%EuropeActions - Santé
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR0.35%0.07%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...0.00%0.07%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF-1.91%0.05%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD-0.55%0.05%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...0.25%0.04%EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR-1.49%0.04%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR-1.55%0.04%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL - - USD0.41%0.02%-MondeActions
Amundi Prime Global DR (C) - USD0.41%0.02%-MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Conseil
 SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM
Croissance soutenue, valorisation étonnamment abordable
Graphique SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB
Durée : Période :
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB : Graphique analyse technique Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 235,38 SEK
Dernier Cours de Cloture 193,75 SEK
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 6,84%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB25.40%6 619
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.17%403 901
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.54%299 279
MERCK & CO., INC.-6.25%215 668
PFIZER, INC.-3.24%209 994
NOVARTIS AG-15.08%190 637
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group