Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation    SBE

SWITCHBACK ENERGY ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(SBE)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 25/02 22:10:00
32.92 USD   -4.55%
06/02SWITCHBACK ENERGY ACQUISITION CORPORATION : Roth Capital Partners réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
MZ
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique SWITCHBACK ENERGY ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 46,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 32,92 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 39,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,7%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 39,7%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SWITCHBACK ENERGY ACQUISITION CORPORATION-13.95%1 354
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.14%29 389
KINNEVIK AB-4.03%13 608
LIFCO AB (PUBL)2.03%8 804
SOMFY SA1.15%5 849
DUBAI INVESTMENTS-0.69%1 667
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ