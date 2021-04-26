Sword : | Compte de Résultats 1er Trimestre 2021

Sword Group
EXTRAIT COMPTE DE RÉSULTAT CONSOLIDÉ
|
|
31 Mars
|
(en milliers d'euros)
|
2021
|
Chiffres d'affaires
|
47 414
|
|
|
Achats
|
-2 178
|
Charges de personnel
|
-22 659
|
Autres charges externes
|
-16 158
|
Dotations nettes aux provisions
|
-4
|
Autres charges opérationnelles
|
-125
|
Autres produits opérationnels
|
212
|
BÉNÉFICE AVANT INTÉRÊTS, IMPÔTS ET AMORTISSEMENTS (EBITDA)
|
6 501
|
EBITDA en %
|
13,7%
|
|
Disclaimer
Sword Group SE published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:28:04 UTC.