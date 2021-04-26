Connexion
    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP SE

(SWP)
26/04 17:35:10
39.85 EUR   +4.46%
19:29SWORD  : | Compte de Résultats 1er Trimestre 2021
PU
Les valeurs à suivre demain à la Bourse de Paris Mardi 27 avril 2021
AO
SWORD GROUP  : bon début d'année
AO
Sword : | Compte de Résultats 1er Trimestre 2021

26/04/2021 | 19:29
Sword Group

EXTRAIT COMPTE DE RÉSULTAT CONSOLIDÉ

31 Mars

(en milliers d'euros)

2021

Chiffres d'affaires

47 414

Achats

-2 178

Charges de personnel

-22 659

Autres charges externes

-16 158

Dotations nettes aux provisions

-4

Autres charges opérationnelles

-125

Autres produits opérationnels

212

BÉNÉFICE AVANT INTÉRÊTS, IMPÔTS ET AMORTISSEMENTS (EBITDA)

6 501

EBITDA en %

13,7%

Sword Group SE published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 17:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur SWORD GROUP SE
Données financières
CA 2021 192 M 232 M -
Résultat net 2021 13,8 M 16,6 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 51,9 M 62,7 M -
PER 2021 26,7x
Rendement 2021 3,15%
Capitalisation 364 M 439 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,62x
VE / CA 2022 1,46x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 79,1%
Tendances analyse technique SWORD GROUP SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,17 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 38,15 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,85%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jacques Francois Mottard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Goosse Director & Finance Director
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Patrice Crochet Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SWORD GROUP SE21.69%439
ACCENTURE PLC11.69%185 444
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.62%153 420
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.15%127 275
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.16%83 816
INFOSYS LIMITED6.21%75 526
