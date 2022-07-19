Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Synchrony Financial
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SYF   US87165B1035

SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL

(SYF)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:02 19/07/2022
33.02 USD   +4.88%
19:01SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : JPMorgan Chase est neutre sur le titre
ZM
19:01SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZM
19:01SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Stephens Inc. n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Synchrony Financial : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre

19/07/2022 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
19:01SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : JPMorgan Chase est neutre sur le titre
ZM
19:01SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Goldman Sachs toujours à l'achat
ZM
19:01SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Stephens Inc. n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
19:01SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
16:02SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : Credit Suisse reste à l'achat
ZM
11:01SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL : DA Davidson maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
18/07Le bénéfice trimestriel de Synchrony Financial dépasse les prévisions sur la santé des ..
MT
18/07Synchrony Financial affiche une baisse des débits de cartes de crédit en juin, le taux ..
MT
18/07Synchrony Financial affiche un bénéfice net et des revenus inférieurs au 2ème trimestre
MT
18/07Synchrony Financial annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et les six mois te..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 11 352 M - 11 087 M
Résultat net 2022 2 866 M - 2 799 M
Dette nette 2022 6 361 M - 6 212 M
PER 2022 5,39x
Rendement 2022 2,88%
Capitalisation 15 356 M 15 356 M 14 997 M
VE / CA 2022 1,91x
VE / CA 2023 1,72x
Nbr Employés 18 000
Flottant 60,2%
Graphique SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Durée : Période :
Synchrony Financial : Graphique analyse technique Synchrony Financial | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 31,48 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 42,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 33,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Brian D. Doubles President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Wenzel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Margaret M. Keane Executive Chairman
Carol D. Juel EVP, Chief Technology & Operating Officer
Jeffrey G. Naylor Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-32.14%15 356
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED-13.19%45 680
ORIX CORPORATION-5.35%19 123
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED28.92%6 891
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-59.84%5 855
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED-29.34%5 303