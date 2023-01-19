|
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
|Recommandations des analystes sur TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2023
5 458 M
5 045 M
|Résultat net 2023
-502 M
-464 M
|Dette nette 2023
1 353 M
1 251 M
|PER 2023
|-32,1x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
17 322 M
17 322 M
16 013 M
|VE / CA 2023
|3,42x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,60x
|Nbr Employés
|7 799
|Flottant
|86,1%
|Graphique TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|28
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|103,22 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|136,07 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|31,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs