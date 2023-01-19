Recherche avancée
    TTWO   US8740541094

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.

(TTWO)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:26:58 19/01/2023
102.43 USD   -0.77%
18:38Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
ZM
18/01Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. : Benchmark Company maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
2022APPLE, TAKE-TWO, META : le marché des jeux mobiles décline
ZB
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat

19/01/2023 | 18:38
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 5 458 M - 5 045 M
Résultat net 2023 -502 M - -464 M
Dette nette 2023 1 353 M - 1 251 M
PER 2023 -32,1x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 17 322 M 17 322 M 16 013 M
VE / CA 2023 3,42x
VE / CA 2024 2,60x
Nbr Employés 7 799
Flottant 86,1%
Tendances analyse technique TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 28
Dernier Cours de Clôture 103,22 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 136,07 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 31,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Strauss H. Zelnick Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Karl Slatoff President
Lainie Goldstein Chief Financial Officer
Jon J. Moses Independent Director
Michael Dornemann Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.-0.87%17 322
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC.-0.75%14 134
HASBRO, INC.5.18%8 863
MATTEL, INC.11.44%6 893
SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.47%5 797
GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC9.11%3 804