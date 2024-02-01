Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. figure parmi les principaux développeurs, éditeurs et distributeurs mondiaux de produits de divertissement interactif dédiés aux consoles de jeux vidéo (74,6% du CA) et aux ordinateurs personnels, aux smartphones et aux tablettes (25,4%). Les produits du groupe sont vendus sous les marques Rockstar Games, 2K et Social Point. Le CA par canal de distribution se répartit comme suit : - Internet (86,5%) : plateformes en ligne, téléchargement numérique et diffusion cloud ; - magasins (13,4%). 59,8% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Logiciels