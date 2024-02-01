|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|164,6 USD
|-0,21 %
|-3,09 %
|+1,46 %
|17:03
|TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
|ZM
|25/01
|TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Opinion positive de Wedbush
|ZM
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|+1,32 %
|28 049 M $
|+7,20 %
|2954 Mrd $
|+3,55 %
|81 347 M $
|+5,55 %
|78 479 M $
|-2,25 %
|68 850 M $
|+5,80 %
|64 455 M $
|-5,91 %
|35 012 M $
|-6,38 %
|33 551 M $
|+0,66 %
|25 849 M $
|-14,91 %
|24 207 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. - Nasdaq
- Actualités Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat