Action TTWO TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Actions

TTWO

US8740541094

Logiciels

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 17:46:34 01/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
164,6 USD -0,21 % Graphique intraday de Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. -3,09 % +1,46 %
17:03 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
25/01 TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Opinion positive de Wedbush ZM

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Opinion positive de Wedbush ZM
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours à l'achat ZM
La reprise du marché des jeux vidéo devrait s'accélérer en 2024 grâce aux fortes ventes de consoles - rapport RE
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Opinion positive de Benchmark Company ZM
2K annonce WWE 2K24 CI
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Goldman Sachs à l'achat ZM
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. : Blockbusters en série Our Logo
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en baisse avant le marché vendredi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT
Take-Two Interactive Software fixe le prix d'une offre complémentaire de billets de premier rang d'une valeur de 350 millions de dollars MT
Tour de vis de Pékin : repli en vue à Wall Street pour le secteur des jeux vidéo AO
Point marchés-Les actions entre consolidation et attentisme avant l'inflation US RE
Nike, Bristol Myers Squibb... Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
Les plans de jeux de Sony divulgués en ligne par des pirates - Bloomberg News RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en hausse en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques mitigées mercredi après-midi MT
Take-Two Interactive Software ajoutée au Nasdaq 100 ; Seagen retirée MT
Take-Two Interactive : nouveau membre du Nasdaq 100 AO
Les contrats à terme sont en hausse avec le dernier verdict de la Fed de l'année en vue RE
Le S&P 500 et le Nasdaq progressent après la publication de l'indice des prix à la consommation (IPP) et le verdict de la Fed. RE
Qui a encore peur de la Fed ? Our Logo
AirBNB : Pfizer, Tesla... les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - AO
En Direct des Marchés : Renault, Pernod Ricard, Orange, Hoffmann, Inditex, Walgreens Boots, BAE Systems... Our Logo
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. : Wolfe Research revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM

Graphique Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Graphique Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. figure parmi les principaux développeurs, éditeurs et distributeurs mondiaux de produits de divertissement interactif dédiés aux consoles de jeux vidéo (74,6% du CA) et aux ordinateurs personnels, aux smartphones et aux tablettes (25,4%). Les produits du groupe sont vendus sous les marques Rockstar Games, 2K et Social Point. Le CA par canal de distribution se répartit comme suit : - Internet (86,5%) : plateformes en ligne, téléchargement numérique et diffusion cloud ; - magasins (13,4%). 59,8% du CA est réalisé aux Etats-Unis.
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
08/02/2024 - Q3 2024 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
164,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
176,4 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,97 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Logiciels - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. Action Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
+1,32 % 28 049 M $
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Action Microsoft Corporation
+7,20 % 2954 Mrd $
SYNOPSYS INC. Action Synopsys Inc.
+3,55 % 81 347 M $
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Action Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+5,55 % 78 479 M $
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Action Dassault Systèmes SE
-2,25 % 68 850 M $
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Action Atlassian Corporation
+5,80 % 64 455 M $
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Palantir Technologies Inc.
-5,91 % 35 012 M $
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Action The Trade Desk, Inc.
-6,38 % 33 551 M $
SPLUNK INC. Action Splunk Inc.
+0,66 % 25 849 M $
ROBLOX CORPORATION Action Roblox Corporation
-14,91 % 24 207 M $
Logiciels - Autres
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. - Nasdaq
  4. Actualités Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.
  5. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Tous les transcripts sur plus de 9000 sociétés, le jour de leur publication !
Débloquez-les Maintenant !
fermer