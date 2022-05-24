Connexion
    TALS   US87410C1045

TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TALS)
24/05 19:33:23
6.865 USD   -1.36%
19:01TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat
ZM
17/05Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. annonce des changements au conseil d'administration
CI
12/05Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat

24/05/2022 | 19:01
19:01TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat
ZM
17/05Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. annonce des changements au conseil d'administration
CI
12/05Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 m..
CI
02/05Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses prochaines présentations au congrès américain de..
CI
06/04Talaris Therapeutics partage des données sur les résultats de COVID-19 chez les patient..
MT
06/04Talaris Therapeutics, Inc partage de nouvelles données sur les résultats du COVID-19 ch..
CI
23/03TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Morgan Stanley optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
18/03La perte nette de Talaris Therapeutics au 4e trimestre diminue
MT
17/03Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le ..
CI
2021Talaris Therapeutics rejoint l'indice biotechnologique du Nasdaq - Les actions bondisse..
MT
Données financières
CA 2022 - - -
Résultat net 2022 -76,2 M - -71,3 M
Tréso. nette 2022 71,4 M - 66,8 M
PER 2022 -3,87x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 289 M 289 M 270 M
VE / CA 2022 -
VE / CA 2023 -
Nbr Employés 121
Flottant 83,2%
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,96 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 220%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Scott Requadt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary Kay Fenton Chief Financial Officer
Francois Nader Chairman
Suzanne T. Ildstad Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy Krieger-Eddy Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.-54.48%289
MODERNA, INC.-45.81%54 740
LONZA GROUP AG-27.15%42 618
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.91%38 497
SEAGEN INC.-9.87%25 649
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-29.74%17 688