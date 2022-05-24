|
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
-
|Résultat net 2022
-76,2 M
-71,3 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
71,4 M
66,8 M
|PER 2022
|-3,87x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
289 M
289 M
270 M
|VE / CA 2022
|VE / CA 2023
|Nbr Employés
|121
|Flottant
|83,2%
Tendances analyse technique TALARIS THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|6,96 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|22,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|220%
