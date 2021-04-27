Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Finlande
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Talenom Oyj
  6. Fonds
  7. Fonds Positionnés
    TNOM   FI4000153580

TALENOM OYJ

(TNOM)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe - 27/04 17:29:47
13.47 EUR   -4.60%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur TALENOM OYJETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...0.23%0.34%EuropeActions
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...0.25%0.34%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique TALENOM OYJ
Durée : Période :
Talenom Oyj : Graphique analyse technique Talenom Oyj | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,43 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,12 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -0,85%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,86%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -7,93%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TALENOM OYJ-6.18%743
SQUARE, INC.17.52%116 277
FISERV, INC.10.68%84 359
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.36%64 436
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.16%36 701
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC39.38%29 673
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ