|
Talis Biomedical Corporation : BTIG opte pour une recommandation de vente
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
3,67 M
-
3,30 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-87,9 M
-
-79,1 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
139 M
-
125 M
|PER 2022
|-0,42x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
38,0 M
38,0 M
34,2 M
|VE / CA 2022
|-27,5x
|VE / CA 2023
|-0,50x
|Nbr Employés
|252
|Flottant
|96,3%
|
|Graphique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
1,42 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
3,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
164%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs