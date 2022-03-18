Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Talis Biomedical Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    TLIS   US87424L1089

TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION

(TLIS)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Talis Biomedical Corporation : BTIG opte pour une recommandation de vente

18/03/2022 | 15:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
15/03Talis Biomedical Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant l..
CI
15/03Douglas Liu quittera son poste de directeur de l'exploitation de Talis Biomedical Corpo..
CI
15/03Talis Biomedical Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre terminé ..
CI
07/01TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION : BofA Securities de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier
ZM
2021Le PDG de Talis Biomedical, Brian Blaser, quitte ses fonctions, le directeur commercial..
MT
2021Talis Biomedical nomme Brian Blaser au poste de directeur général
MT
2021Talis Biomedical obtient une autorisation d'utilisation d'urgence pour le système de te..
MT
2021TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION : JPMorgan Chase désormais pessimiste
ZM
2021Le PDG de Talis Biomedical, Brian Coe, quitte ses fonctions ; Kim Popovits assurera l'i..
MT
2021TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION : Piper Sandler moins optimiste
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 3,67 M - 3,30 M
Résultat net 2022 -87,9 M - -79,1 M
Tréso. nette 2022 139 M - 125 M
PER 2022 -0,42x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 38,0 M 38,0 M 34,2 M
VE / CA 2022 -27,5x
VE / CA 2023 -0,50x
Nbr Employés 252
Flottant 96,3%
Graphique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Talis Biomedical Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Talis Biomedical Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,42 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 164%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert Kelley Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Roger Moody Chief Financial Officer
Felix James Baker Chairman
Ramesh Ramakrishnan Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Liang Li Director-Technology & Strategy
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION-64.59%38
MODERNA, INC.-33.75%67 812
LONZA GROUP AG-12.89%52 704
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-20.88%42 620
SEAGEN INC.-7.55%26 246
CELLTRION, INC.-6.31%21 296