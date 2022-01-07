|
Talis Biomedical Corporation : BofA Securities de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier
|Toute l'actualité sur TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
|Recommandations des analystes sur TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2021
8,49 M
7,49 M
|Résultat net 2021
-194 M
-171 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
267 M
236 M
|PER 2021
|-0,38x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
92,8 M
92,8 M
81,8 M
|VE / CA 2021
|-20,5x
|VE / CA 2022
|-1,96x
|Nbr Employés
|135
|Flottant
|98,1%
|Graphique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
3,53 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
6,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
70,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs