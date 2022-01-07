Connexion
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Talis Biomedical Corporation : BofA Securities de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier

07/01/2022
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 8,49 M - 7,49 M
Résultat net 2021 -194 M - -171 M
Tréso. nette 2021 267 M - 236 M
PER 2021 -0,38x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 92,8 M 92,8 M 81,8 M
VE / CA 2021 -20,5x
VE / CA 2022 -1,96x
Nbr Employés 135
Flottant 98,1%
Graphique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Talis Biomedical Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Talis Biomedical Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Cloture 3,53 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 70,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert Kelley Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Roger Moody Chief Financial Officer
Felix James Baker Chairman
Ramesh Ramakrishnan Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Liang Li Director-Technology & Strategy
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION-11.97%93
MODERNA, INC.-14.93%87 601
LONZA GROUP AG-6.93%57 296
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-6.96%50 150
SEAGEN INC.-6.33%26 481
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.77%23 250