|
Talis Biomedical Corporation : Piper Sandler moins optimiste
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
12,6 M
-
10,7 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-188 M
-
-160 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
263 M
-
224 M
|PER 2021
|-0,90x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
216 M
216 M
184 M
|VE / CA 2021
|-3,79x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,19x
|Nbr Employés
|135
|Flottant
|98,2%
|
|Graphique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
8,39 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
12,25 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
46,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs