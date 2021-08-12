Talis Biomedical Corporation : Piper Sandler moins optimiste

Données financières USD EUR CA 2021 12,6 M - 10,7 M Résultat net 2021 -188 M - -160 M Tréso. nette 2021 263 M - 224 M PER 2021 -0,90x Rendement 2021 - Capitalisation 216 M 216 M 184 M VE / CA 2021 -3,79x VE / CA 2022 0,19x Nbr Employés 135 Flottant 98,2% Graphique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,39 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 12,25 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,0% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Brian Coe Chief Executive Officer & Director John Roger Moody Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Ramakrishnan Senior Vice President-Research & Development Liang Li Director-Technology & Strategy Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Operations Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION 0.00% 216 MODERNA, INC. 268.84% 155 537 LONZA GROUP AG 26.65% 58 067 IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. 36.49% 46 859 CELLTRION, INC. -21.17% 33 397 SEAGEN INC. -10.17% 28 624