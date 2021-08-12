Connexion
  7. Reco analystes
    TLIS   US87424L1089

TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION

(TLIS)
  Rapport
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Talis Biomedical Corporation : Piper Sandler moins optimiste

12/08/2021 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 12,6 M - 10,7 M
Résultat net 2021 -188 M - -160 M
Tréso. nette 2021 263 M - 224 M
PER 2021 -0,90x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 216 M 216 M 184 M
VE / CA 2021 -3,79x
VE / CA 2022 0,19x
Nbr Employés 135
Flottant 98,2%
Graphique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Talis Biomedical Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Talis Biomedical Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,39 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Brian Coe Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Roger Moody Chief Financial Officer
Ramesh Ramakrishnan Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Liang Li Director-Technology & Strategy
Douglas Liu Senior Vice President-Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TALIS BIOMEDICAL CORPORATION0.00%216
MODERNA, INC.268.84%155 537
LONZA GROUP AG26.65%58 067
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.36.49%46 859
CELLTRION, INC.-21.17%33 397
SEAGEN INC.-10.17%28 624