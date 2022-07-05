|
Target Corporation : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur TARGET CORPORATION
Recommandations des analystes sur TARGET CORPORATION
Données financières
|CA 2023
110 Mrd
-
108 Mrd
|Résultat net 2023
3 966 M
-
3 871 M
|Dette nette 2023
14 259 M
-
13 918 M
|PER 2023
|16,7x
|Rendement 2023
|2,59%
|Capitalisation
66 021 M
66 021 M
64 443 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,73x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,70x
|Nbr Employés
|450 000
|Flottant
|99,8%
|Graphique TARGET CORPORATION
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique TARGET CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|30
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|142,38 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|179,89 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|26,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs