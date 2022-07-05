Connexion
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:03 05/07/2022
145.71 USD   +2.34%
23:01TARGET CORPORATION : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
12:18ENJOY TECHNOLOGY : histoire d'un chute fulgurante
30/06Wall Street en baisse après l'inflation pour conclure le pire semestre depuis
AW
Target Corporation : Evercore ISI maintient sa recommandation neutre

05/07/2022 | 23:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur TARGET CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2023 110 Mrd - 108 Mrd
Résultat net 2023 3 966 M - 3 871 M
Dette nette 2023 14 259 M - 13 918 M
PER 2023 16,7x
Rendement 2023 2,59%
Capitalisation 66 021 M 66 021 M 64 443 M
VE / CA 2023 0,73x
VE / CA 2024 0,70x
Nbr Employés 450 000
Flottant 99,8%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Dernier Cours de Clôture 142,38 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 179,89 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
Brett Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tony Heredia Senior Vice President-Compliance & Ethics
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-38.48%66 021
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-14.43%215 206
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.28%60 062
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.46%55 921
DOLLARAMA INC.19.24%17 095
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-18.45%10 298