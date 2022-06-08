Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Target Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    TGT   US87612E1064

TARGET CORPORATION

(TGT)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  13:10 08/06/2022
153.66 USD   -1.49%
13:01TARGET CORPORATION : Citigroup toujours positif
ZM
13:01TARGET CORPORATION : Raymond James toujours positif
ZM
13:01TARGET CORPORATION : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Target Corporation : Morgan Stanley est neutre

08/06/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur TARGET CORPORATION
13:01TARGET CORPORATION : Citigroup toujours positif
ZM
13:01TARGET CORPORATION : Raymond James toujours positif
ZM
13:01TARGET CORPORATION : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
ZM
13:01TARGET CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley est neutre
ZM
13:01TARGET CORPORATION : BofA Securities dégrade son opinion à neutre
ZM
12:36SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Les actions sont en grande partie en baisse sur le marché ; G..
MT
12:30TARGET : le détaillant prévoit une baisse des bénéfices
12:01TARGET CORPORATION : Telsey Advisory Group toujours positif
ZM
11:48AIRBNB EN JUSTICE, TARGET À LA PEINE : la revue de presse du mercredi 8 juin 2022
07/06Les actions américaines augmentent alors que la Banque mondiale revoit à la baisse ses ..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur TARGET CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 110 Mrd - 103 Mrd
Résultat net 2023 4 775 M - 4 465 M
Dette nette 2023 13 066 M - 12 217 M
PER 2023 14,3x
Rendement 2023 2,35%
Capitalisation 72 327 M 72 327 M 67 626 M
VE / CA 2023 0,78x
VE / CA 2024 0,75x
Nbr Employés 450 000
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique TARGET CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Target Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Target Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TARGET CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 30
Dernier Cours de Clôture 155,98 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 186,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Brian C. Cornell Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Fiddelke Senior Vice President-Operations
Brett Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
John J. Mulligan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tony Heredia Senior Vice President-Compliance & Ethics
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TARGET CORPORATION-31.01%72 327
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-16.90%209 012
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.96%61 042
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION-0.64%53 190
DOLLARAMA INC.10.25%16 228
SIAM MAKRO PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-14.88%10 977