Target Corporation

Actions

TGT

US87612E1064

Magasins discount

 19:21:04 07/02/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
147,5 USD +2,16 % Graphique intraday de Target Corporation +5,67 % +3,19 %
19:04 TARGET CORPORATION : Gordon Haskett revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
12:25 Target envisage un nouveau programme d'adhésion payant - Bloomberg News RE

Dernières actualités sur Target Corporation

TARGET CORPORATION : Gordon Haskett revoit son opinion à la hausse ZM
Target envisage un nouveau programme d'adhésion payant - Bloomberg News RE
Target lance plus de 1 000 produits liés au bien-être MT
Target Corporation lance plus de 1 000 nouveaux produits pour soutenir les clients dans leur démarche de bien-être CI
Les fabricants de biens de consommation devraient afficher des ventes mitigées, les prix aux États-Unis diminuant davantage qu'en Europe RE
Comment les entreprises réagissent aux attaques de navires en mer Rouge RE
La crise de la mer Rouge pèse sur les exportateurs chinois : retards de livraison et coûts croissants RE
Target nomme le directeur financier Michael Fiddelke au poste de directeur de l'exploitation MT
Les ventes des fêtes de fin d'année aux États-Unis augmentent de 3,8 % en 2023, les consommateurs profitant des réductions - NRF RE
Target Corporation déclare un dividende trimestriel régulier, payable le 10 mars 2024 CI
TARGET CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley relève son opinion ZM
Target constate une certaine perturbation des livraisons en Inde en raison de la crise de la mer Rouge RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation sont en baisse avant la cloche mardi MT
La baisse des bénéfices des banques et la hausse des taux d'intérêt pèsent sur les fonds négociés en bourse et les contrats à terme sur actions avant la cloche de mardi. MT
Transcript : Target Corporation Presents at NRF 2024: Retail?s Big Show, Jan-13-2024 through Jan-16-2024
Target fait face à des retards dans ses livraisons en raison de la crise de la mer Rouge MT
CVS confirme la fermeture de pharmacies dans certains magasins Target MT
Graphique Target Corporation

Graphique Target Corporation
Profil Société

Target Corporation est spécialisé dans la grande distribution. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits ménagers et de beauté (26,5%) ; - meubles et articles de décoration (19,7%) ; - produits alimentaires (19,6%) ; - produits électroniques, articles de sport et jouets (18%) ; - vêtements et accessoires (16%) ; - autres (0,2%). Au 30 janvier 2021, la commercialisation des produits est assurée au travers d'un réseau de 1 897 magasins implantés aux Etats-Unis (dont 1 526 détenus en propre), et par le biais d'Internet. La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.
Magasins discount
Agenda
20/02/2024 - Détachement de dividende
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Target Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
35
Dernier Cours de Cloture
144,4 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
153,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+6,37 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Magasins à prix réduits

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
+3,19 % 66 678 M $
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION Action Costco Wholesale Corporation
+9,32 % 315 Mrd $
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V.
+1,83 % 74 597 M $
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION Action Dollar General Corporation
-0,51 % 29 481 M $
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION Action Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation
-1,75 % 13 030 M $
SIAM MAKRO Action Siam Makro
+12,96 % 9 082 M $
BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Action BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
+0,23 % 8 782 M $
B&M EUROPEAN VALUE RETAIL S.A. Action B&M European Value Retail S.A.
-10,75 % 6 429 M $
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS, INC. Action Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
-2,61 % 4 620 M $
PEPCO GROUP N.V. Action Pepco Group N.V.
-13,66 % 3 144 M $
