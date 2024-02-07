Target Corporation est spécialisé dans la grande distribution. Le CA par famille de produits se répartit comme suit : - produits ménagers et de beauté (26,5%) ; - meubles et articles de décoration (19,7%) ; - produits alimentaires (19,6%) ; - produits électroniques, articles de sport et jouets (18%) ; - vêtements et accessoires (16%) ; - autres (0,2%). Au 30 janvier 2021, la commercialisation des produits est assurée au travers d'un réseau de 1 897 magasins implantés aux Etats-Unis (dont 1 526 détenus en propre), et par le biais d'Internet. La totalité du CA est réalisée aux Etats-Unis.

Secteur Magasins discount