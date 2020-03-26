Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Tarkett    TKTT   FR0004188670

TARKETT

(TKTT)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 20/08 12:32:04
10.8 EUR   -1.37%
12/08TARKETT : plus forte hausse du SBF 120 à la clôture du mercredi12 août 2020 -
AO
06/08Et pourtant, elles montent !
06/08BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur TARKETTETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor CAC Mid 60 - Dist - EUR-0.91%0.32%FranceActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Et pourtant, elles montent !
Graphique TARKETT
Durée : Période :
Tarkett : Graphique analyse technique Tarkett | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,82 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,95 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 33,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,97%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -42,5%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TARKETT-23.96%850
KINGSPAN GROUP PLC20.02%14 103
MONALISA GROUP CO.,LTD133.27%2 740
FORBO HOLDING AG-10.07%2 604
DYNASTY CERAMIC24.87%619
PT ARWANA CITRAMULIA TBK1.38%219
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group