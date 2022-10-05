Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. TC Energy Corporation
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  15:58 05/10/2022
57.94 CAD   -1.36%
04/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie et le pétrole brut prolongent leur progression en fin de séance.
MT
04/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie prolongent leur rebond après que le Brent dépasse à nouveau les 90 dollars le baril.
MT
03/10La CFE du Mexique condamnée à payer 85 millions de dollars à une entreprise canadienne dans une affaire d'arbitrage
ZR
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

TC Energy Corporation : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre

05/10/2022 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur TC ENERGY CORPORATION
04/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie et..
MT
04/10Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie pr..
MT
03/10La CFE du Mexique condamnée à payer 85 millions de dollars à une entreprise canadienne ..
ZR
28/09La société canadienne Enbridge va vendre sa participation dans les oléoducs à des group..
ZR
28/09TC ENERGY CORPORATION : Détachement de dividende
FA
22/09La société canadienne Pieridae en pourparlers avec le gouvernement et TC Energy pour as..
ZR
14/09Explication - Pourquoi l'Ouest canadien dispose d'un gaz naturel parmi les moins chers ..
ZR
12/09Tourmaline réduit sa production de gaz au troisième trimestre en raison de la faiblesse..
ZR
09/09TC Energy Corporation : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre sur ..
ZM
01/09Le régulateur de l'énergie du Canada émet une ordonnance après une blessure sur le site..
ZR
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 14 572 M 10 746 M 10 783 M
Résultat net 2022 3 660 M 2 699 M 2 708 M
Dette nette 2022 56 923 M 41 978 M 42 121 M
PER 2022 13,6x
Rendement 2022 6,13%
Capitalisation 59 441 M 43 835 M 43 984 M
VE / CA 2022 7,99x
VE / CA 2023 7,79x
Nbr Employés 7 017
Flottant 99,8%
Graphique TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
TC Energy Corporation : Graphique analyse technique TC Energy Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 58,74 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 69,24 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joel E. Hunter Executive VP, Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Leslie C. Kass Executive Vice President-Technical Centre
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.15%43 835
ENBRIDGE INC.7.79%79 527
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.12.89%54 024
KINDER MORGAN, INC.11.41%39 811
WILLIAMS COMPANIES13.02%37 421
MPLX LP6.25%31 824