|
TC Energy Corporation : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur TC ENERGY CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur TC ENERGY CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
14 572 M
10 746 M
10 783 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
3 660 M
2 699 M
2 708 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
56 923 M
41 978 M
42 121 M
|PER 2022
|13,6x
|Rendement 2022
|6,13%
|
|Capitalisation
|
59 441 M
43 835 M
43 984 M
|VE / CA 2022
|7,99x
|VE / CA 2023
|7,79x
|Nbr Employés
|7 017
|Flottant
|99,8%
|
|Graphique TC ENERGY CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique TC ENERGY CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|58,74 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|69,24 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|17,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs