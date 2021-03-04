|
TC Energy Corporation : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur TC ENERGY CORPORATION
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur TC ENERGY CORPORATION
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
14 201 M
11 239 M
9 349 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
3 676 M
2 909 M
2 420 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
52 265 M
41 362 M
34 406 M
|PER 2021
|14,0x
|Rendement 2021
|6,23%
|
|Capitalisation
|
52 461 M
41 605 M
34 536 M
|VE / CA 2021
|7,37x
|VE / CA 2022
|7,20x
|Nbr Employés
|7 500
|Flottant
|93,3%
|
|Graphique TC ENERGY CORPORATION
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique TC ENERGY CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
68,19 CAD
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
55,69 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
36,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
22,4%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
11,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs