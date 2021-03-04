Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  TC Energy Corporation    TRP   CA87807B1076

TC ENERGY CORPORATION

(TRP)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange - 04/03 18:23:24
56.73 CAD   +1.87%
18:01TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre
ZM
20/02TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
ZM
20/02TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

TC Energy Corporation : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre

04/03/2021 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur TC ENERGY CORPORATION
18:01TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre
ZM
20/02TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Opinion positive de RBC Capital Markets
ZM
20/02TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. est neutre
ZM
10/02TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : RBC Capital Markets toujours à l'achat
ZM
30/01TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Credit Suisse persiste à l'achat
ZM
22/01TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
22/01TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : BMO Capital réajuste son opinion à la hausse
ZM
22/01TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Credit Suisse relève son opinion
ZM
22/01TC ENERGY CORPORATION  : Credit Suisse adopte une opinion positive
ZM
21/01EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Renault, Atos, Pierre & Vacances, Soitec, Netflix, Daim..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 14 201 M 11 239 M 9 349 M
Résultat net 2021 3 676 M 2 909 M 2 420 M
Dette nette 2021 52 265 M 41 362 M 34 406 M
PER 2021 14,0x
Rendement 2021 6,23%
Capitalisation 52 461 M 41 605 M 34 536 M
VE / CA 2021 7,37x
VE / CA 2022 7,20x
Nbr Employés 7 500
Flottant 93,3%
Graphique TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
TC Energy Corporation : Graphique analyse technique TC Energy Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TC ENERGY CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 68,19 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 55,69 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 36,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 11,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Francois L. Poirier President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald R. Marchand Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Siim Alden Vanaselja Chairman
Donald Michael Godfrey Stewart Independent Director
Mary Pat Salomone Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TC ENERGY CORPORATION5.93%41 605
ENBRIDGE INC.9.21%71 419
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.14.09%48 962
KINDER MORGAN, INC.10.97%34 352
WILLIAMS COMPANIES18.40%28 815
MPLX LP15.01%25 826
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ