Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.    TCRR

TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.

(TCRR)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 15/12 22:00:00
28.26 USD   +0.50%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.11%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 46,89 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 28,26 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 130%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 65,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 30,9%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TCR2 THERAPEUTICS INC.96.92%939
MODERNA, INC.692.79%61 363
LONZA GROUP AG56.40%46 232
CELLTRION, INC.98.90%43 741
SEAGEN INC.69.43%34 906
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.8.28%32 076
