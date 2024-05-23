Date Created Title Type Company Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:44:03.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:42:06.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:42:05.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:42:04.87 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document X-FAB SILICON FOUNDRIES SE Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:42:04.013 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:42:03.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:40:07.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:40:06.673 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:40:05.74 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:40:04.857 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:40:03.97 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ERAMET Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:40:03.063 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:38:06.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:38:05.797 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:38:04.897 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:38:03.963 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:38:03.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T15:36:07.86 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T14:24:03.087 DeclarationAchatVente Document VISIATIV Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T14:16:03.027 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T14:10:02.99 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T14:06:03.057 DeclarationAchatVente Document MICROPOLE Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T10:30:02.997 DeclarationAchatVente Document BELIEVE Link
null 2024-05-23T10:28:18.777 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:27:49.287 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2024-05-23T10:27:44.207 undefined Communique AMUNDI Link
null 2024-05-23T10:27:39.427 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:27:35.64 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:20:03.453 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:19:55.053 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:19:52.06 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:19:21.007 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:19:17.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:19:13.287 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:19:09.41 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:19:05.5 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:11:22.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2024-05-23T10:04:05.537 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T09:56:04.79 RetraitObligatoire Document ITESOFT Link
2024-05-23T00:00:00 2024-05-23T09:56:03.337 PreOffre Document ENTREPRENDRE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:22:05.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:22:04.753 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:22:03.84 DeclarationDirigeants Document AMOEBA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:22:02.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document BNP PARIBAS Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:20:06.577 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:20:05.6 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:20:04.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:20:03.777 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:20:02.833 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOOSLA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:18:07.44 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:18:06.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document PATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:18:05.593 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOA CONCEPT Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:18:04.653 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARCHOS Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:18:03.773 DeclarationDirigeants Document SANOFI Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:18:02.867 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:16:06.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document CBO TERRITORIA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:16:05.54 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:16:04.643 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:16:03.743 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:16:02.82 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:14:07.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:14:06.633 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:14:05.71 DeclarationDirigeants Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:14:04.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:14:03.933 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:14:02.807 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:12:07.563 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:12:06.623 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:12:05.697 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:12:04.767 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:12:03.863 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABC ARBITRAGE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:12:02.797 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:10:07.547 DeclarationDirigeants Document GUILLEMOT CORPORATION Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:10:06.583 DeclarationDirigeants Document VAZIVA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:10:05.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:10:04.77 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:10:03.803 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:10:02.833 DeclarationDirigeants Document UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:08:06.553 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:08:05.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:08:04.75 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:08:03.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOUYGUES Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:08:02.923 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:06:07.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:06:06.607 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:06:05.7 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:06:04.797 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:06:03.823 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:06:02.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:04:03.967 DeclarationDirigeants Document EIFFAGE Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T18:04:02.827 DeclarationDirigeants Document MERSEN Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T17:40:02.93 Declarations Document ALSTOM Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T15:52:02.833 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T15:50:02.783 DeclarationAchatVente Document COVIVIO Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T15:42:05.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T15:42:04.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T15:42:03.817 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T15:42:02.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T15:40:06.507 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V. Link
2024-05-22T00:00:00 2024-05-22T15:40:05.643 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Technip Energies NV published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 13:47:05 UTC.