Teleperformance SE est le n° 1 mondial des prestations de services externalisés et de conseil aux entreprises dédiés à la gestion de la relation client. Le groupe est spécialisé dans l'externalisation des centres de contacts dédiés à la gestion de la relation client. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - prestations de gestion de l'expérience client (83,7%) : prestations d'information aux clients, d'assistance technique, acquisition de clients, prestations de services de back-office. Le groupe propose également des prestations de services intégrés de gestion de processus métier et de transformation digitale et des prestations de conseil à forte valeur ajoutée. Le CA par zone géographique se ventile entre Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (36,3%), Amérique du Nord et Asie-Pacifique (36,3%), Amérique latine (22,5%) et autres (4,9%) ; - prestations de services spécialisés (16,3%) : interprétariat en ligne, gestion des demandes de visas et recouvrement des créances. A fin 2023, le groupe emploie plus de 490 000 collaborateurs répartis dans 99 pays et propose ses services en plus de 300 langues sur plus de 170 marchés. Le CA par secteur d'activité de la clientèle se ventile entre santé (56%), services gouvernementaux (13%), assurances (10%), services financiers (7%) et autres (14%).