Teleperformance : Voting form

If you use the form for voting by post, you need to check the corresponding box and only indicate, if applicable, your negative vote or your abstention, on each resolution by shading the corresponding box (NO/ABS.), date and sign the form. Important : Avant d'exercer votre choix, veuillez prendre connaissance des instructions situées au verso - Important : Before selecting please refer to instructions on reverse side Quelle que soit l'option choisie, noircir comme ceci la ou les cases correspondantes, dater et signer au bas du formulaire - Whichever option is used, shade box(es) like this, date and sign at the bottom of the form JE DÉSIRE ASSISTER À CETTE ASSEMBLÉE et demande une carte d'admission : dater et signer au bas du formulaire / I WISH TO ATTEND THE SHAREHOLDER'S MEETING andrequestanadmissioncard:dateandsignatthebottomoftheform TELEPERFORMANCE SE Société Européenne au capital de 146 844 000 € Siège Social : 21-25 rue Balzac 75008 Paris 301 292 702 R.C.S. Paris ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE Convoquée le 14 Avril 2022 à 15h00 Au Siège Social, 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris COMBINED GENERAL MEETING To be held on April 14th, 2022 at 3 p.m. (Paris Time) At Head Office, 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris, France CADRE RÉSERVÉ À LA SOCIÉTÉ - FOR COMPANY'S USE ONLY Identifiant - Account Vote simple Nominatif Single vote [ [ Vote double Nombre d'actions Registered Number of shares Porteur Double vote Bearer Nombre de voix - Number of voting rights JE VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE / I VOTE BY POST Sur les projets de Cf. au verso (2) - See reverse (2) résolutions non agréés, je vote en noircissant la case correspondant à mon choix. Je vote OUI à tous les projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le Conseil d'Administration On the draft resolutions not ou le Directoire ou la Gérance, à l'EXCEPTION de ceux que je signale en noircissant comme ceci approved, I cast my vote by l'une des cases "Non" ou "Abstention". / I vote YES all the draft resolutions approved by the Board shading the box of my of Directors, EXCEPT those indicated by a shaded box, like this , for which I vote No or I abstain. choice. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 A B Non / No Oui / Yes JE DONNE POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT DE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE Cf. au verso (3) I HEREBY GIVE MY PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GENERAL MEETING See reverse (3) JE DONNE POUVOIR À : Cf. au verso (4) pour me représenter à l'Assemblée I HEREBY APPOINT: See reverse (4) to represent me at the above mentioned Meeting M. Mme ou Mlle, Raison Sociale / Mr, Mrs or Miss, Corporate Name Adresse / Address Abs. Non / No 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 Abs. C D Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No Abs. 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 E F Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 Abs. G H Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 Abs. J K Non / No Oui / Yes Abs. Non / No Abs. Si des amendements ou des résolutions nouvelles étaient présentés en assemblée, je vote NON sauf si je signale un autre choix en noircissant la case correspondante : ATTENTION: Pour les titres au porteur, les présentes instructions doivent être transmises à votre banque. CAUTION: As for bearer shares, the present instructions will be valid only if they are directly returned to your bank. Nom, prénom, adresse de l'actionnaire (les modifications de ces informations doivent être adressées à l'établissement concerné et ne peuvent être effectuées à l'aide de ce formulaire). Cf au verso (1) Surname, first name, address of the shareholder (Change regarding this information have to be notified to relevant institution, no changes can be made using this proxy form). See reverse (1) In case amendments or new resolutions are proposed during the meeting, I vote NO unless I indicate another choice by shading the corresponding box: Je donne pouvoir au Président de l'assemblée générale. / I appoint the Chairman of the general meeting………………………………………….………...... - Je m'abstiens. / I abstain from voting ..................................................................................................................................................................................... - Je donne procuration [cf. au verso renvoi (4)] à M., Mme ou Mlle, Raison Sociale pour voter en mon nom ....................................................................................... I appoint [see reverse (4)] Mr, Mrs or Miss, Corporate Name to vote on my behalf................................................................................. ............................................ Pour être pris en considération, tout formulaire doit parvenir au plus tard : Date & Signature To be considered, this completed form must be returned no later than: sur 1ère convocation/ on1stnotification sur 2ème convocation / on 2nd notification à la banque / to the bank 11 Avril 2022 / April 11st, 2022 la société / to the company Si le formulaire est renvoyé daté et signé mais qu'aucun choix n'est coché (carte d'admission / vote par correspondance / pouvoir au président / pouvoir à mandataire), cela vaut automatiquement pouvoir au Président de l'assemblée générale »

'If the form is returned dated and signed but no choice is checked (admission card / postal vote / power of attorney to the President / power of attorney to a representative), this automatically applies as a proxy to the Chairman of the General Meeting' CONDITIONS D'UTILISATION DU FORMULAIRE (1) GENERALITES : Il s'agit d'un formulaire unique prévu par l'article R. 225-76 du Code de Commerce. (3) POUVOIR AU PRÉSIDENT DE L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE Cette information porte notamment sur le fait que le mandataire ou, le cas échéant, la personne pour le compte de laquelle il QUELLE QUE SOIT L'OPTION CHOISIE : Article L. 225-106du Code de Commerce (extrait): agit : Le signataire est prié d'inscrire très exactement, dans la zone réservée à cet effet, ses nom (en majuscules), prénom usuel et adresse "Pour toute procuration d'un actionnaire sans indication de mandataire, le président de l'assemblée générale émet un vote favorable à 1° Contrôle, au sens de l'article L. 233-3, la société dont l'assemblée est appelée à se réunir ; (les modifications de ces informations doivent être adressées à l'établissement concerné et ne peuvent être effectuées à l'aide de ce l'adoption de projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés par le conseil d'administration ou le directoire, selon le cas, et un vote 2° Est membre de l'organe de gestion, d'administration ou de surveillance de cette société ou d'une personne qui la contrôle au formulaire). défavorableàl'adoptiondetousles autresprojets de résolution. Pour émettre tout autre vote, l'actionnaire doit faire choix d'un sens de l'article L. 233-3 ; Pour les personnes morales, le signataire doit renseigner ses nom, prénom et qualité. mandatairequiacceptedevoterdansle sensindiquéparlemandant". 3° Est employé par cette société ou par une personne qui la contrôle au sens de l'article L. 233-3 ; Si le signataire n'est pas l'actionnaire (exemple : Administrateur légal, Tuteur, etc.) il doit mentionner ses nom, prénom et la qualité 4° Est contrôlé ou exerce l'une des fonctions mentionnées au 2° ou au 3° dans une personne ou une entité contrôlée par une en laquelle il signe le formulaire de vote. (4) POUVOIR À UNE PERSONNE DÉNOMMÉE personne qui contrôle la société, au sens de l'article L. 233-3. Le formulaire adressé pour une assemblée vaut pour les assemblées successives convoquées avec le même ordre du jour (article R. Article L. 225-106 du Code de Commerce (extrait) : 225-77 alinéa 3 du Code de Commerce). Cette information est également délivrée lorsqu'il existe un lien familial entre le mandataire ou, le cas échéant, la personne "I - Un actionnaire peut se faire représenter par un autre actionnaire, par son conjoint ou par le partenaire avec lequel il a conclu un Le texte des résolutions figure dans le dossier de convocation joint au présent formulaire (article R. 225-81 du Code de Commerce). pour le compte de laquelle il agit, et une personne physique placée dans l'une des situations énumérées aux 1° à 4°. pacte civil de solidarité. Nepas utiliseràlafois « Jevotepar correspondance» et« Jedonnepouvoir » (articleR. 225-81 paragraphe 8du Codede Commerce). Lorsqu'en cours de mandat, survient l'un des faits mentionnés aux alinéas précédents, le mandataire en informe sans délai son II - Le mandat ainsi que, le cas échéant, sa révocation sont écrits et communiqués à la société. Les conditions d'application du présent Un guide méthodologique de traitement des assemblées générales, incluant une grille de lecture de ce formulaire de vote par mandant. A défaut par ce dernier de confirmation expresse du mandat, celui-ci est caduc. alinéa sont précisées par décret en Conseil d'Etat. correspondance est disponible sur le site de l'AFTI : www.afti.asso.fr La caducité du mandat est notifiée sans délai par le mandataire à la société. III - Avant chaque réunion de l'assemblée générale des actionnaires, le président du conseil d'administration ou le directoire, selon le La version française de ce document fait foi. Les conditions d'application du présent article sont précisées par décret en Conseil d'Etat." cas, peut organiser la consultation des actionnaires mentionnés à l'article L. 225-102 afin de leur permettre de désigner un ou plusieurs (2) VOTE PAR CORRESPONDANCE mandataires pour les représenter à l'assemblée générale conformément aux dispositions du présent article. Article L. 22-10-41 du Code de commerce : Cette consultation est obligatoire lorsque, les statuts ayant été modifiés en application de l'article L. 225-23 ou de l'article L. 225-71, Article L. 225-107du Code de Commerce (extrait): "Toute personne qui procède à une sollicitation active de mandats, en proposant directement ou indirectement à un ou l'assemblée générale ordinaire doit nommer au conseil d'administration ou au conseil de surveillance, selon le cas, un ou des salariés "Tout actionnaire peut voter par correspondance, au moyen d'un formulaire dont les mentions sont fixées par décret en Conseil actionnaires ou membres des conseils de surveillance des fonds communs de placement d'entreprise détenant des actions de la société. plusieurs actionnaires, sous quelque forme et par quelque moyen que ce soit, de recevoir procuration pour les représenter à d'Etat. Les dispositions contraires des statuts sont réputées non écrites. Cette consultation est également obligatoire lorsque l'assemblée générale extraordinaire doit se prononcer sur une modification des l'assemblée d'une société mentionnée au premier alinéa de l'article L. 22-10-39, rend publique sa politique de vote. Pour le calcul du quorum, il n'est tenu compte que des formulaires qui ont été reçus par la société avant la réunion de l'assemblée, statuts en application de l'article L. 225-23 ou de l'article L. 225-71. Elle peut également rendre publiques ses intentions de vote sur les projets de résolution présentés à l'assemblée. Elle exerce dans les conditions de délais fixées par décret en Conseil d'Etat. Les formulaires ne donnant aucun sens de vote ou exprimant une Les clauses contraires aux dispositions des alinéas précédents sont réputées non écrites." alors, pour toute procuration reçue sans instructions de vote, un vote conforme aux intentions de vote ainsi rendues publiques. abstention ne sont pas considérés comme des votes exprimés". Les conditions d'application du présent article sont précisées par décret en Conseil d'Etat." La majorité requise pour l'adoption des décisions est déterminée en fonction des voix exprimées par les actionnaires présents ou Article L. 22-10-39 du Code de Commerce : représentés. Les voix exprimées ne comprennent pas celles attachées aux actions pour lesquelles l'actionnaire n'a pas pris part au Article L. 22-10-42 du Code de commerce : "Outre les personnes mentionnées au I de l'article L. 225-106, un actionnaire peut se faire représenter par toute autre personne vote, s'est abstenu ou a voté blanc ou nul. (articles L. 225-96 et L. 225-98 du Code de Commerce et, s'agissant des sociétés ayant "Le tribunal de commerce dans le ressort duquel la société a son siège social peut, à la demande du mandant et pour une durée physique ou morale de son choix lorsque les actions de la société sont admises aux négociations sur un marché réglementé ou sur un adopté le statut de la société européenne, et articles 57 et 58 du Règlement du Conseil (CE) N°2157/2001 relatif au statut de la système multilatéral de négociation soumis aux dispositions du II de l'article L. 433-3 du code monétaire et financier dans les conditions qui ne saurait excéder trois ans, priver le mandataire du droit de participer en cette qualité à toute assemblée de la société société européenne). prévues par le règlement général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers, figurant sur une liste arrêtée par l'autorité dans des conditions concernée en cas de non-respect de l'obligation d'information prévue aux troisième à septième alinéas de l'article L. 22-10-40 Si vous votez par correspondance : vous devez obligatoirement noircir la case "Je vote par correspondance" au recto. fixées par son règlement général, à condition dans cette seconde hypothèse, que les statuts le prévoient. ou des dispositions de l'article L. 22-10-41. Le tribunal peut décider la publication de cette décision aux frais du mandataire. Le 1 - il vous est demandé pour chaque résolution en noircissant individuellement les cases correspondantes : Les clauses contraires aux dispositions du précédent alinéa sont réputées non écrites." tribunal peut prononcer les mêmes sanctions à l'égard du mandataire sur demande de la société en cas de non-respect des - soit de voter "Oui" (vote exprimé par défaut pour les projets de résolutions présentés ou agréés, en l'absence d'un autre choix); dispositions de l'article L. 22-10-41." - soit de voter "Non"; Article L. 22-10-40 du Code de Commerce : - soit de vous "Abstenir" en noircissant individuellement les cases correspondantes. "Lorsque, dans les cas prévus au premier alinéa du I de l'article L. 22-10-39, l'actionnaire se fait représenter par une personne autre 2 - Pour le cas où des amendements aux résolutions présentées ou des résolutions nouvelles seraient déposées lors de l'assemblée, que son conjoint ou le partenaire avec lequel il a conclu un pacte civil de solidarité, il est informé par son mandataire de tout fait lui il vous est demandé d'opter entre vote contre (vote exprimé par défaut en l'absence d'un autre choix), pouvoir au président de permettant de mesurer le risque que ce dernier poursuive un intérêt autre que le sien. l'assemblée générale, abstention ou pouvoir à personne dénommée en noircissant la case correspondant à votre choix. Les informations à caractère personnel recueillies dans le cadre du présent document sont nécessaires à l'exécution de vos instructions de vote. Vous disposez d'un certain nombre de droits concernant vos données (accès, rectification, etc.). Ces droits peuvent être exercés auprès de votre teneur de compte aux coordonnées indiquées par ce dernier. BP2S opère des traitements de données personnelles vous concernant. Le détail de ces traitements et l'ensemble de vos droits concernant vos données figurent dans la Notice d'information sur la protection des données personnelles, disponible sur le site institutionnel de BP2S : https://securities.bnpparibas.com/fr/data-protection-notice.html FORM TERMS AND CONDITIONS GENERAL INFORMATION: This is the sole form pursuant to article R. 225-76 du Code de Commerce

WHICHEVER OPTION IS USED:

The signatory should write his/her exact name and address in capital letters in the space provided e.g. a legal guardian: (Change regarding this information have to be notified to relevant institution, no change can be made using this proxy form).

If the signatory is a legal entity, the signatory should indicate his/her full name and the capacity in which he is entitled to sign on the legal entity's behalf.

If the signatory is not the shareholder (e.g. a legal guardian), please specify your full name and the capacity in which you are signing the proxy.

The form sent for one meeting will be valid for all meetings subsequently convened with the same agenda (art. R. 225-77 alinéa 3 du Code de Commerce).

The text of the resolutions is in the notification of the meeting which is sent with this proxy (article R. 225-81 du Code de Commerce). Please do not use both "I vote by post" and "I hereby appoint" (article R. 225-81 du Code de Commerce).

A guide relating to the general meetings processing, including an interpretation grid of this proxy form, is available on the AFTI website at: www.afti.asso.fr

The French version of this document governs; The English translation is for convenience only. POSTAL VOTING FORM Article L. 225-107 du Code de Commerce (extract): "Any shareholder may vote by post, using a form the wording of which shall be fixed by a decree approved by the Conseil d'Etat. Any provisions to the contrary contained in the memorandum and articles of association shall be deemed non- existent. When calculating the quorum, only forms received by the company before the meeting shall be taken into account, on conditions to be laid down by a decree approved by the Conseil d'Etat. The forms giving no voting direction or indicating abstention shall not be considered as votes cast." The majority required for the adoption of the general meeting's decisions shall be determined on the basis of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented. The votes cast shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a blank or spoilt ballot paper (articles L. 225-96 and L. 225-98 du Code de Commerce and, for the companies which have adopted the statute of European company, articles 57 and 58 of the Council Regulation (EC) n°2157/2001 on the statute for a European company). If you wish to use the postal voting form, you have to shade the box on the front of the document: "I vote by post". 1 - In such event, please comply for each resolution the following instructions by shading boxes of your choice: either vote "Yes" (in absence of choice, vote expressed by default for the approved draft resolutions),

or vote "No",

or vote "Abstention" by shading boxes of your choice. 2 - In case of amendments or new resolutions during the general meeting, you are requested to choose between vote "No" (vote expressed by default in absence of choice), proxy to the chairman of the general meeting, "Abstention" or proxy to a mentioned person individual or legal entity by shading the appropriate box. PROXY TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THE GENERAL MEETING Article L. 225-106 du Code de Commerce (extract) :

"In case of any power of representation given by a shareholder without naming a proxy, the chairman of the general meeting shall issue a vote in favor of adopting a draft resolutions submitted or approved by the Board of Directors or the Management Board, as the case may be, and a vote against adopting any other draft resolutions. Toissue any other vote, theshareholder must appoint aproxywhoagrees tovote inthe manner indicated by his principal." PROXY TO A MENTIONED PERSON (INDIVIDUAL OR LEGAL ENTITY) Article L. 225-106 du Code de Commerce (extract): "I - A shareholder may be represented by another shareholder, by his or her spouse, or by his or her partner who he or she has entered into a civil union with. - The proxy as well as its dismissal, as the case may be, must be written and made known to the company. A Conseil d'Etat decree specifies the implementation of the present paragraph.

III - Before every general meeting, the chairman of the board of directors or the management board, as the case may be, may organise a consultation with the shareholders mentioned in article L. 225-102 to enable them to appoint one or more proxies to represent them at the meeting in accordance with the provisions of this Article.

Such a consultation shall be obligatory where, following the amendment of the memorandum and articles of association pursuant to article L. 225-23 or article L. 225-71, the ordinary general meeting is required to appoint to the board of directors or the supervisory board, as the case may be, one or more shareholder employees or members of the supervisory board of the company investment funds that holds company's shares. Such a consultation shall also be obligatory where a special shareholders' meeting is required to take a decision on an amendment to the memorandum and articles of association pursuant to article L. 225-23 or article L. 225-71.

Any clauses that conflict with the provisions of the preceding sub-paragraphs shall be deemed non-existent." Article L. 22-10-39 du Code de commerce: "He or she can also be represented by an individual or legal entity of his or her choice: 1° When the shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market; 2° When the shares are admitted to trading on a multilateral trading facility which is subject to the provisions of the paragraph II of the article L. 433-3 of the Code monétaire et financier as provided by the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (French Financial Markets Regulatory Authority), included on a list issued by the AMF subject to the conditions provided by its general regulation, and stated in the company memorandum and articles of association." Article L. 22-10-40 du Code de commerce: "When, in the events envisaged by the first paragraph of the article L. 22-10-39, the shareholder is represented by a person other than his or her spouse or his or her partner who he or she has entered into a civil union with, he or she is informed by the proxy of any event enabling him or her to measure the risk that the latter pursue an interest other than his or hers. This information relates in particular to the event that the proxy or, as the case may be, the person on behalf of whom it acts: 1° Controls, within the meaning of article L. 233-3, the company whose general meeting has to meet; 2° Is member of the management board, administration or supervisory board of the company or a person which controls it within the meaning of the article L. 233-3; 3° Is employed by the company or a person which controls it within the meaning of article L. 233-3; 4° Is controlled or carries out one of the functions mentioned with the 2° or the 3° in a person or an entity controlled by a person who controls the company, within the meaning of the article L. 233-3. This information is also delivered when a family tie exits between the proxy or, as the case may be, the person on behalf of whom it acts, and a natural person placed in one of the situations enumerated from 1° to 4° above. When during the proxy, one of the events mentioned in the preceding subparagraphs occurs, the proxy informs without delay his constituent. Failing by the latter to confirm explicitly the proxy, this one is null and void. The termination of the proxy is notified without delay by the proxy to the company. The conditions of application of this article are determined by a Conseil d'Etat decree." Article L. 22-10-41 du Code de commerce: "Any person who proceeds to an active request of proxy, while proposing directly or indirectly to one or more shareholders, under any form and by any means, to receive proxy to represent them at the general meeting of a company mentioned in the first paragraph of the article L. 22-10-39, shall release its voting policy. It can also release its voting intentions on the draft resolutions submitted to the general meeting. It exercises then, for any proxy received without voting instructions, a vote in conformity with the released voting intentions. The conditions of application of this article are determined by a Conseil d'Etat decree." Article L. 22-10-42 du Code de commerce: "The commercial court of which the company' s head office falls under can, at the request of the constituent and for a duration which cannot exceed three years, deprive the proxy of the right to take part in this capacity to any general meeting of the relevant company in the event of non-compliance with mandatory information envisaged from the third to seventh paragraphs of article L. 22-10-40 or with the provisions of article L. 22-10-41. The court can decide the publication of this decision at the expenses of the proxy. The court can impose the same sanctions towards the proxy on request of the company in the event of non- compliance of the provisions of the article L. 22-10-41." Personal data included in this form are necessary for the execution of your voting instructions. You have certain minimum rights regarding your data (access, correction…). These rights may be exercised using the contact details provided by your custodian. BP2S processes personal data about you. Details of these treatments and all your data rights can be found in the Personal Data Protection Information Notice, available on the BP2S website: https://securities.bnpparibas.com/data-protection-notice.html Attachments Original Link

