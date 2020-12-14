Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Teligent, Inc.    TLGT

TELIGENT, INC.

(TLGT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 14/12 21:27:06
0.824 USD   +30.67%
28/05TELIGENT, INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 pour 10
FA
2018ENQUETE CREDIT : Les gérants se montrent plus optimistes
DJ
2018ENQUETE CREDIT : Les gérants abordent la rentrée avec prudence
DJ
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique TELIGENT, INC.
Durée : Période :
Teligent, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Teligent, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 0,63 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 217%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 217%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 217%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TELIGENT, INC.-85.19%3
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.85%402 647
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.66%293 415
PFIZER INC.10.78%228 561
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.79%209 892
NOVARTIS AG-11.25%208 327
