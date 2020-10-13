Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Ten Square Games S.A.    TEN   PLTSQGM00016

TEN SQUARE GAMES S.A.

(TEN)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Warsaw Stock Exchange - 16/03
500 PLN   0.00%
22/02HOT STOCK  : Ten Square, roulement de tambour !
2020TEN SQUARE GAMES S.A. : Début de mouvement
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique TEN SQUARE GAMES S.A.
Durée : Période :
Ten Square Games S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Ten Square Games S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 720,75 PLN
Dernier Cours de Cloture 500,00 PLN
Ecart / Objectif Haut 61,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 44,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 30,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TEN SQUARE GAMES S.A.-9.26%945
SNAP INC.24.29%96 139
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.25.96%8 316
GRUBHUB INC.-10.95%6 316
MOMO INC.20.49%3 563
DENA CO., LTD.20.23%2 497
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ