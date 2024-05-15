TERAGO Inc. est une entreprise canadienne qui fournit des services de connectivité sans fil et de réseautage sans fil privé de cinquième génération (5G) à des entreprises exerçant leurs activités partout au Canada. La société détient 2120 mégahertz (MHz) de licences de spectre exclusives dans les bandes de 24 gigahertz (GHz) et de 38 GHz, qu'elle utilise pour fournir des services de réseautage et de connectivité de niveau entreprise. Elle possède et exploite au Canada un réseau de communications IP (protocole Internet) filaire et sans fil fixe de qualité opérateur, basé sur la commutation multiprotocole par étiquette (MPLS). Elle propose une gamme de services diversifiés basés sur Ethernet par le biais d'une connexion sans fil décrochée aux emplacements des clients jusqu'à 20 kilomètres d'un concentrateur (à condition qu'il y ait une ligne de visée ou des réseaux filaires) ou par le biais d'une connexion à fibre optique. Pour fournir ses services, elle a construit et exploite un réseau IP de qualité opérateur, en utilisant un spectre sous licence et exempté de licence et une infrastructure filaire à fibre optique qui prend en charge l'équipement disponible dans le commerce.

Secteur Services intégrés de télécommunications