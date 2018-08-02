|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|SPDR NYSE Technology ETF - USD
|3.43%
|6.27%
|-
|Amérique du Nord
|Actions - Technologie
|Xtrackers MSCI USA Consumer Discret...
|2.96%
|5.34%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Consommation discrétionnaire
|SPDR MSCI World Consumer Discretion...
|3.96%
|3.28%
|Monde
|Actions - Consommation discrétionnaire
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...
|0.77%
|2.76%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...
|2.38%
|2.76%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...
|1.11%
|2.76%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...
|1.40%
|2.76%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - DR (C)...
|1.23%
|2.75%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD
|2.36%
|1.95%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD...
|1.75%
|1.85%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD
|1.26%
|1.83%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-H...
|1.76%
|1.80%
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI - DR (...
|1.36%
|1.57%
|-
|Monde
|Actions
|UBS ETF - MSCI World Socially Respo...
|1.10%
|1.57%
|Monde
|Actions
|IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD
|0.52%
|1.54%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions - Technologie
|UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...
|0.00%
|1.38%
|-
|Monde
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG 1C - Acc - ...
|1.88%
|1.35%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (D...
|0.73%
|1.12%
|-
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|IShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF ...
|0.59%
|1.10%
|Etats Unis
|Actions
|Xtrackers MSCI World ESG 1C - Acc ...
|1.79%
|0.84%
|-
|NC
|Actions