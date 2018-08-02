Connexion
TESLA, INC.

TESLA, INC.

(TSLA)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 18/08 22:00:00
1887.09 USD   +2.80%
15:23BOURSE DE WALL STREET : Les valeurs à suivre à Wall Street
RE
14:50STMicroelectronics, tiraillé entre Apple et Huawei
09:34TESLA : Credit Suisse est neutre sur le titre
ZD
ETFs positionnés sur TESLA, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR NYSE Technology ETF - USD3.43%6.27%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie
Xtrackers MSCI USA Consumer Discret...2.96%5.34%-Etats UnisActions - Consommation discrétionnaire
SPDR MSCI World Consumer Discretion...3.96%3.28%MondeActions - Consommation discrétionnaire
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...0.77%2.76%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...2.38%2.76%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF (LU) MSCI USA Socially Resp...1.11%2.76%Etats UnisActions
UBS ETF - MSCI USA Socially Respons...1.40%2.76%Etats UnisActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI - DR (C)...1.23%2.75%-Etats UnisActions
Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq-100 Dist - USD2.36%1.95%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
BMO NASDAQ 100 Equity Hedged to CAD...1.75%1.85%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ-100 (DE) - USD1.26%1.83%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-H...1.76%1.80%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI - DR (...1.36%1.57%-MondeActions
UBS ETF - MSCI World Socially Respo...1.10%1.57%MondeActions
IShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF - USD0.52%1.54%-Etats UnisActions - Technologie
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...0.00%1.38%-MondeActions
Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG 1C - Acc - ...1.88%1.35%-Etats UnisActions
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (D...0.73%1.12%-Etats UnisActions
IShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF ...0.59%1.10%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers MSCI World ESG 1C - Acc ...1.79%0.84%-NCActions
1  2  3Suiv.



Décryptage
STMicroelectronics, tiraillé entre Apple et Huawei
Conseil
 TESLA
Encore une opportunité d'arbitrage ?
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 34
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 304,76 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 835,64 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -28,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -83,7%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TESLA, INC.338.80%342 093
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.23%188 720
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.03%86 957
DAIMLER AG-14.25%53 739
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.55%44 657
BMW AG-20.86%44 533
