Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Texas Pacific Land Corporation    TPL

TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION

(TPL)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 13/04 22:10:00
1540.64 USD   -3.61%
01/04TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION  : Stifel Nicolaus neutre sur le dossier
ZM
19/03BOOST / FAIL  : les tops & flops de la semaine ! #3
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
BOOST / FAIL : les tops & flops de la semaine ! #3
Graphique TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Texas Pacific Land Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Texas Pacific Land Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 529,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1 598,38 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 6,36%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,31%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TEXAS PACIFIC LAND CORPORATION119.83%12 396
CONOCOPHILLIPS27.18%69 271
CNOOC LIMITED10.17%45 835
EOG RESOURCES, INC.40.57%41 888
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED25.66%36 434
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY29.24%31 878