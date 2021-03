TF1 : Présentation investisseurs post résultats annuels 2020 (English only)

POST FY 2020 RESULTS

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

TF1 GROUP: A DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO WITH CONTENT PRODUCTION, BROADCASTING AND DIGITAL

CONTENT PRODUCTION & DISTRIBUTION

TV BROADCASTING

DIGITAL

DRAMADOCUMENTARIESENTERTAINMENT/

TALK SHOWSANIMATIONTV MOVIESDISTRIBUTIONFTA CHANNELSTHEME CHANNELSOTHER BROADCASTING ACTIVITIESPUBLISHERSBRAND SOLUTIONS AND SERVICESSOCIAL E-COMMERCE

2

2 3 4 5

TABLE OF CONTENT

OVERVIEW OF TF1 GROUP PROFILE AND THE FRENCH MEDIA MARKET (P.4)

2020: STRONG ADAPTABILITY OF THE GROUP'S 3

BUSINESSES (P.13)

2020: FINANCIAL RESULTS (P.23)

2021 AND BEYOND: THE GROUP IS IN A GROWTH DYNAMIC WITH OPPORTUNITIES IN BOTH CONTENT AND DIGITAL (P.32)

APPENDIX (P.38)

1OVERVIEW OF TF1 GROUP PROFILE AND THE FRENCH MEDIA MARKET

4