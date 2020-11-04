Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  TFF Group    TFF   FR0013295789

TFF GROUP

(TFF)
  Rapport
Cours en temps réel. Temps réel Euronext Paris - 04/11 17:09:42
22.7 EUR   +0.89%
15:29TFF : Rapport-annuel-2019-2020
PU
03/11TFF : Compte-rendu AG 30/10/20
PU
09/10TFF : Avis convocation BALO AGM 30/10/2020
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

TFF : RAPPORT-ANNUEL-2019-2020

04/11/2020 | 15:29

2019/2020

RAPPORT

ANNUEL

TIME

IS ON

OUR

SIDE

MESSAGE DU PRÉSIDENT

2

CHIFFRES CLÉS 2019/2020

4

ACTIVITÉS & PERFORMANCES

MARCHÉ DU VIN

8

MARCHÉ DU SCOTCH WHISKY

10

MARCHÉ DU BOURBON

12

CARNET DE L'ACTIONNAIRE

14

RAPPORT FINANCIER

16

Crédits photos : Ana Bloom // Julie Rey // Serge Chapuis // Shutterstock

MESSAGE

"DU PRÉSIDENT

TFF Group a observé une progression globale de + 3 %, à près de 280 M€

de chiffre d'affaires, " proche de son objectif initial

2 // RAPPORT ANNUEL 2019/2020

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Tonnellerie François Frères SA published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 14:30:03 UTC


Données financières
CA 2021 269 M 315 M -
Résultat net 2021 25,5 M 29,9 M -
Dette nette 2021 160 M 188 M -
PER 2021 19,1x
Rendement 2021 1,56%
Capitalisation 488 M 572 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,41x
VE / CA 2022 2,17x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 29,2%
Graphique TFF GROUP
Durée : Période :
TFF Group : Graphique analyse technique TFF Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique TFF GROUP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 31,73 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 37,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Jérôme Jean Patrich François Chairman-Management Board
Jean François Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thierry Simonel Director-Finance & Administrative
Nathalie Méo Member-Supervisory Board
Patrick Fenal Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
TFF GROUP-38.69%572
BALL CORPORATION44.97%30 616
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.27.19%12 236
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION11.00%12 113
BRAMBLES LIMITED-13.82%10 772
APTARGROUP, INC.3.41%7 738
