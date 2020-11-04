TFF : RAPPORT-ANNUEL-2019-2020

2019/2020
RAPPORT
ANNUEL
TIME
IS ON
OUR
SIDE
MESSAGE DU PRÉSIDENT
2
CHIFFRES CLÉS 2019/2020
4
ACTIVITÉS & PERFORMANCES
MARCHÉ DU VIN
8
MARCHÉ DU SCOTCH WHISKY
10
MARCHÉ DU BOURBON
12
CARNET DE L'ACTIONNAIRE
14
RAPPORT FINANCIER
16
Crédits photos : Ana Bloom // Julie Rey // Serge Chapuis // Shutterstock
MESSAGE
"DU PRÉSIDENT
TFF Group a observé une progression globale de + 3 %, à près de 280 M€
de chiffre d'affaires, " proche de son objectif initial
2 // RAPPORT ANNUEL 2019/2020
