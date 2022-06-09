Aircraft Interiors Media Briefing and Luncheon:
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Save the Date: Aircraft Interior Expo 2022 - Media Briefing & Luncheon
09/06/2022
12:00PM to 1:00PM
Please join Thales InFlyt Experience at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg for a Press Briefing and luncheon.
Participate to discover Thales' latest innovations and how we shape the future of travel.
RSVP by email to:
Alice Pruvot: alice.pruvot@thalesgroup.com
Aircraft Interiors Media Briefing Location: Conference Room Marseille 2 & 3
Hall B3 Level 2
---
Thales Exhibition Booth: Hall B4, Booth 4E40
Stop by the booth to schedule your tour
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 12:41:03 UTC.