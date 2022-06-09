Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  15:08 09/06/2022
113.40 EUR   -0.61%
14:42SAVE THE DATE : Aircraft Interior Expo 2022 - Media Briefing & Luncheon
PU
14:42THALES : fait entrer le combat collaboratif dans une nouvelle dimension avec la Combat Digital Platform
PU
11:24THALES : essais de surveillance de drones en Australie
CF
SynthèseToute l'actualité 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Save the Date: Aircraft Interior Expo 2022 - Media Briefing & Luncheon

09/06/2022 | 14:42
Save the Date: Aircraft Interior Expo 2022 - Media Briefing & Luncheon
09/06/2022

Partager cet article

Aircraft Interiors Media Briefing and Luncheon: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 ​
​12:00PM to 1:00PM

Please join Thales InFlyt Experience at the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg for a Press Briefing and luncheon.
​Participate to discover Thales' latest innovations and how we shape the future of travel.

RSVP by email to:

Alice Pruvot: alice.pruvot@thalesgroup.com

Aircraft Interiors Media Briefing Location: Conference Room Marseille 2 & 3
​Hall B3 Level 2

---

Thales Exhibition Booth: Hall B4, Booth 4E40
​Stop by the booth to schedule your tour

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 12:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
