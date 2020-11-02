Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

Thales : Présentation roadshows - Septembre 2020 (en Anglais uniquement)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
02/11/2020 | 11:54

Investor meeting

September 2020

www.thalesgroup.com

Introduction to ThalesCovid-19 crisis status updateH1 2020 results

Key priorities for 2019-23Outlook

Thales today: a set of focused, technology-driven businesses

Pro forma 2019 sales

20%

16%

North America

52%

Europe

Thales: a pure player focused on intelligent systems and digital solutions

Critical decision chain

Sensing and data gathering

Hardware + software

Data

transmission

and storage

Hardware +

software

Data processing and decision making

Software + systems

Sensors, mission systems, communications, command and control systems, digital identity and security solutions

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 10:54:05 UTC


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur THALES
11:54THALES : Présentation roadshows - Septembre 2020 (en Anglais uniquement)
PU
30/10TOUR DU MONDE DES INDICES : De Paris à Tokyo, la résilience n’est pas la même pa..
29/10THALES : lance sa nouvelle offre de Vérification d'Identité, une solution sécuri..
PU
27/10THALES : une nouvelle génération d'artillerie pour la Marine
CF
27/10SURVEILLANCE DE L'ESPACE : Thales Alenia Space s'allie au Canadien NorthStar
AW
27/10THALES : C'est parti pour le démarrage de la production de la constellation Skyl..
PU
27/10THALES : propose le haut débit en vol avec Nokia et SkyFive
CF
27/10THALES : Le haut débit en vol prend de l'altitude grâce à la solution 4G dévelop..
PU
23/10PATRICE CAINE : Une alternative technologique française pour le contre-terrorism..
RE
22/10THALES :  limite la baisse de son chiffre d’affaires au troisième trimestre et c..
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur THALES
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 17 035 M 19 832 M -
Résultat net 2020 736 M 856 M -
Dette nette 2020 2 974 M 3 462 M -
PER 2020 19,1x
Rendement 2020 2,10%
Capitalisation 11 885 M 13 850 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,87x
VE / CA 2021 0,79x
Nbr Employés 80 237
Flottant 46,4%
Graphique THALES
Durée : Période :
Thales : Graphique analyse technique Thales | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THALES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 81,04 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 55,88 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 106%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 45,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -20,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THALES-39.60%13 850
CHINA SPACESAT CO.,LTD.46.79%5 545
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY3.32%3 855
OHB SE-21.95%689
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-52.88%349
GOMSPACE GROUP AB (PUBL)-16.10%55
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group