    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Rapport
Thales : Déclaration de transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 19 au 23 avril 2021

27/04/2021 | 12:49
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres résalisés du :

19 au 23 avril 2021

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur

Jourde la transaction

de l'instrument

journalier

journalier d'acquisition

Marché

(en nombre

financier

d'actions)

des actions

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-19

FR0000121329

1000

86,602140

XPAR

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-20

FR0000121329

1000

84,980040

XPAR

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-21

FR0000121329

1000

84,297000

XPAR

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-22

FR0000121329

1000

84,488180

XPAR

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-23

FR0000121329

1000

85,818080

XPAR

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 10:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Toute l'actualité sur THALES
12:49THALES  : Déclaration de transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 19 au 23 ..
PU
09:52THALES  : nouvelle version de TopOwl choisie par NHIndustries
CF
26/04LEONARDO  : Le secteur européen de la défense se consolide
26/04PLANÈTE BOURSE  : La revue de presse du lundi 26 avril 2021
23/04Objectif Lune, Mars, Vénus Jupiter !
23/04CORR  : PRESSE: Thales s'apprête à mettre en vente ses activités de signalisatio..
DJ
22/04THALES  :  serait sur le point de céder sa signalisation ferroviaire 
AO
22/04Thales s'apprête à mettre en vente ses activités de signalisation ferroviaire
DJ
22/04THALES  : un contrat avec les forces armées allemandes
CF
20/04EDF  : s'associe à Thalès et Ericsson autour du projet CONNECT
CF
Recommandations des analystes sur THALES
Données financières
CA 2021 17 715 M 21 383 M -
Résultat net 2021 977 M 1 179 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 139 M 2 581 M -
PER 2021 19,6x
Rendement 2021 2,51%
Capitalisation 18 242 M 22 031 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,15x
VE / CA 2022 1,05x
Nbr Employés 78 152
Flottant 46,5%
Tendances analyse technique THALES
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 95,41 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 85,76 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,72%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THALES14.50%22 031
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-9.70%3 475
HENSOLDT AG15.99%2 052
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD12.54%1 355
OHB SE-6.48%759
U-BLOX HOLDING AG13.51%507
