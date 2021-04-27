Thales : Déclaration de transactions sur actions propres réalisées du 19 au 23 avril 2021

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres résalisés du :
19 au 23 avril 2021
Code identifiant
Volume total
Prix pondéré moyen
Nom de l'émetteur
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
Jourde la transaction
de l'instrument
journalier
journalier d'acquisition
Marché
(en nombre
financier
d'actions)
des actions
Thales
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
2021-04-19
FR0000121329
1000
86,602140
XPAR
Thales
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
2021-04-20
FR0000121329
1000
84,980040
XPAR
Thales
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
2021-04-21
FR0000121329
1000
84,297000
XPAR
Thales
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
2021-04-22
FR0000121329
1000
84,488180
XPAR
Thales
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
2021-04-23
FR0000121329
1000
85,818080
XPAR
