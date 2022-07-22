Connexion
    SAM   US1005571070

THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.

(SAM)
22/07/2022
345.18 USD   +2.68%
19:01THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
17:01THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. : UBS confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
15:01THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC. : Credit Suisse persiste à l'achat
ZM
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation neutre

22/07/2022 | 19:01
Recommandations des analystes sur THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 2 113 M - 2 067 M
Résultat net 2022 139 M - 136 M
Tréso. nette 2022 215 M - 210 M
PER 2022 30,4x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 102 M 4 102 M 4 012 M
VE / CA 2022 1,84x
VE / CA 2023 1,69x
Nbr Employés 2 543
Flottant 76,1%
Graphique THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique The Boston Beer Company, Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Dernier Cours de Clôture 336,18 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 373,69 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 11,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David A. Burwick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank H. Smalla Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
C. James Koch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Michel Valette Lead Independent Director
Michael Spillane Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.-33.44%4 098
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV0.41%107 749
HEINEKEN N.V.-5.20%54 956
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.46%45 681
AMBEV S.A.-5.58%41 649
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED11.49%38 149