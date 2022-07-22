|
The Boston Beer Company, Inc. : Jefferies & Co. maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 113 M
-
2 067 M
|Résultat net 2022
139 M
-
136 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
215 M
-
210 M
|PER 2022
|30,4x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
4 102 M
4 102 M
4 012 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,84x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,69x
|Nbr Employés
|2 543
|Flottant
|76,1%
|Graphique THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique THE BOSTON BEER COMPANY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|336,18 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|373,69 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|11,2%
