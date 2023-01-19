Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The British Land Company PLC
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    BLND   GB0001367019

THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC

(BLND)
  Rapport
Temps Différé London Stock Exchange  -  17:35:26 18/01/2023
437.00 GBX   -1.04%
04:01The British Land Company PLC : Bank of America Securities/Merrill Lynch n'est plus à la vente
ZM
18/01Bank of America et Oddo BHF ont coupé Whitbread
AN
18/01L'inflation au Royaume-Uni se refroidit légèrement à 10,5% en décembre
AN
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

The British Land Company PLC : Bank of America Securities/Merrill Lynch n'est plus à la vente

19/01/2023 | 04:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
04:01The British Land Company PLC : Bank of America Securities/M..
ZM
18/01Bank of America et Oddo BHF ont coupé Whitbread
AN
18/01L'inflation au Royaume-Uni se refroidit légèrement à 10,5% en décembre
AN
10/01Jefferies aime Inchcape ; HSBC réduit Clarkson
AN
09/01Peel Hunt relève l'immobilier ; UBS réduit Ashmore
AN
2022Calendrier des dividendes au Royaume-Uni - 7 prochains jours
AN
2022The British Land Company PLC : Citigroup maintient son opin..
ZM
2022The British Land Company PLC : JPMorgan maintient sa recomm..
ZM
2022The British Land Company PLC : RBC Capital Markets reste pe..
ZM
2022THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : Détachement de dividende int..
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 470 M 581 M 537 M
Résultat net 2023 147 M 182 M 169 M
Dette nette 2023 2 749 M 3 401 M 3 144 M
PER 2023 -
Rendement 2023 4,94%
Capitalisation 4 051 M 5 011 M 4 632 M
VE / CA 2023 14,5x
VE / CA 2024 15,5x
Nbr Employés 636
Flottant 98,5%
Graphique THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
Durée : Période :
The British Land Company PLC : Graphique analyse technique The British Land Company PLC | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 437,00 GBX
Objectif de cours Moyen 434,88 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,49%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Simon Carter Chief Executive Officer
Bhavesh Mistry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tim Score Chairman
Sally Jones Head-Strategy, Digital & Technology
David Walker Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC10.60%5 025
EQUINIX, INC.9.61%66 442
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.45%41 950
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.56%30 722
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.6.80%25 624
W. P. CAREY INC.7.43%17 466