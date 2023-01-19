|
The British Land Company PLC : Bank of America Securities/Merrill Lynch n'est plus à la vente
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
|CA 2023
470 M
581 M
537 M
|Résultat net 2023
147 M
182 M
169 M
|Dette nette 2023
2 749 M
3 401 M
3 144 M
|PER 2023
|-
|Rendement 2023
|4,94%
|Capitalisation
4 051 M
5 011 M
4 632 M
|VE / CA 2023
|14,5x
|VE / CA 2024
|15,5x
|Nbr Employés
|636
|Flottant
|98,5%
|Graphique THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|437,00 GBX
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|434,88 GBX
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-0,49%
