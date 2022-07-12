Connexion
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. The Clorox Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    CLX   US1890541097

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:43 12/07/2022
144.71 USD   +2.05%
17:01THE CLOROX COMPANY : Goldman Sachs est négatif
ZM
21/06THE CLOROX COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
21/06THE CLOROX COMPANY : Deutsche Bank Securities neutre sur le dossier
ZM
The Clorox Company : Goldman Sachs est négatif

12/07/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 7 172 M - 7 113 M
Résultat net 2022 480 M - 476 M
Dette nette 2022 2 519 M - 2 498 M
PER 2022 37,3x
Rendement 2022 3,27%
Capitalisation 17 453 M 17 453 M 17 310 M
VE / CA 2022 2,78x
VE / CA 2023 2,70x
Nbr Employés 9 000
Flottant 93,3%
Graphique THE CLOROX COMPANY
Durée : Période :
The Clorox Company : Graphique analyse technique The Clorox Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THE CLOROX COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 141,80 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 136,47 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,76%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Linda Rendle Director-Sales Supply Chain
Kevin Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew J. Shattock Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chau Banks Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Ott Senior VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE CLOROX COMPANY-18.67%17 453
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-7.60%23 095
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK16.79%12 208
LION CORPORATION-0.33%3 170
WD-40 COMPANY-31.77%2 280
EARTH CORPORATION-10.28%882