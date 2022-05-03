The Clorox Company : Morgan Stanley est négatif

Connexion
    CLX   US1890541097

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  03/05 15:57:24
149.34 USD   +4.23%
15:08THE CLOROX COMPANY : Goldman Sachs conserve son opinion négative
ZM
15:08THE CLOROX COMPANY : Morgan Stanley est négatif
ZM
15:08THE CLOROX COMPANY : Barclays toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur THE CLOROX COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2022 7 177 M - 6 831 M
Résultat net 2022 536 M - 510 M
Dette nette 2022 2 724 M - 2 592 M
PER 2022 37,2x
Rendement 2022 3,22%
Capitalisation 17 632 M 17 632 M 16 782 M
VE / CA 2022 2,84x
VE / CA 2023 2,74x
Nbr Employés 9 000
Flottant 93,3%
Graphique THE CLOROX COMPANY
Durée : Période :
The Clorox Company : Graphique analyse technique The Clorox Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THE CLOROX COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 143,28 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 137,71 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,89%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Linda Rendle Director-Sales Supply Chain
Kevin Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew J. Shattock Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chau Banks Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric Reynolds General Manager-Caribbean
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE CLOROX COMPANY-17.83%17 632
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-4.82%23 364
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-5.35%10 232
LION CORPORATION-11.97%2 952
WD-40 COMPANY-25.06%2 504
EARTH CORPORATION-11.75%915