    CLX   US1890541097

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:12 22/07/2022
148.36 USD   +0.28%
18:01THE CLOROX COMPANY : UBS est négatif
ZM
21/07THE CLOROX COMPANY : JPMorgan Chase toujours négatif
ZM
15/07Le S&P 500 affiche une baisse hebdomadaire de 0,9 % en raison des données sur l'inflation et des bénéfices du deuxième trimestre, mais les ventes au détail, meilleures que prévu, limitent la baisse.
MT
The Clorox Company : UBS est négatif

22/07/2022 | 18:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur THE CLOROX COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2022 7 167 M - 7 036 M
Résultat net 2022 473 M - 465 M
Dette nette 2022 2 605 M - 2 557 M
PER 2022 39,0x
Rendement 2022 3,13%
Capitalisation 18 210 M 18 210 M 17 875 M
VE / CA 2022 2,90x
VE / CA 2023 2,83x
Nbr Employés 9 000
Flottant 93,3%
Graphique THE CLOROX COMPANY
Durée : Période :
The Clorox Company : Graphique analyse technique The Clorox Company | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique THE CLOROX COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 147,95 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 138,33 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -6,50%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Linda Rendle Director-Sales Supply Chain
Kevin Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew J. Shattock Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chau Banks Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric Reynolds General Manager-Caribbean
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE CLOROX COMPANY-15.15%18 210
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-9.02%22 624
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK21.65%12 674
LION CORPORATION0.72%3 186
WD-40 COMPANY-25.85%2 472
EARTH CORPORATION-9.62%884