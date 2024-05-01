The Coca-Cola Company est le n° 1 mondial de la production et de la commercialisation de boissons sans alcool. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente de concentrés de boissons et de sirops (56%) ; - mise en bouteilles et vente de boissons (44%) : sodas, jus de fruits, boissons à base de thé, eaux, etc. commercialisés sous les marques Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, etc. A fin 2022, le groupe dispose de 133 sites de production dans le monde. 64,2% du CA est réalisé à l'international.

Secteur Boissons non alcoolisées