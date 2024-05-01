Action KO THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
The Coca-Cola Company

Actions

KO

US1912161007

Boissons non alcoolisées

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 16:49:09 01/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
61,56 USD -0,33 % Graphique intraday de The Coca-Cola Company +0,10 % +4,55 %
16:06 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : JPMorgan Chase maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
16:05 THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre ZM

Dernières actualités sur The Coca-Cola Company

THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Bernstein maintient son opinion neutre ZM
Transcript : The Coca-Cola Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Barclays favorable sur le dossier ZM
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Citigroup toujours positif ZM
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Opinion positive de Evercore ISI ZM
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : Morgan Stanley toujours positif ZM
COCA-COLA CO : JP Morgan persiste à l'achat ZD
Après cinq mois de gains, Wall Street finit avril en baisse AW
Wall Street : début de journée sur une note de prudence CF
COCA-COLA CO : Opinion positive de UBS ZD
COCA-COLA CO : Opinion positive de RBC ZD
Wall Street en baisse, le coût de l'emploi pèse avant une décision de la Fed AW
Wall Street ouvre en baisse après un indicateur décevant et avant la Fed RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs de consommation en baisse avant le marché mardi MT
Wall Street souffre après les stats, Lilly brille Our Logo
Wall Street : une pause après des résultats contrastés CF
Wall Street se prépare à une journée prudente avant les chiffres clés, les bénéfices et le rapport de la Fed MT
COCA-COLA CO : JP Morgan persiste à l'achat ZD
3M : Tesla, Coca-cola, 3M...les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street AO
Coca-Cola fait mieux qu'attendu au premier trimestre et relève ses prévisions AW
Coca-Cola : BPA ajusté en hausse de 7% au 1er trimestre CF
Transcript : The Coca-Cola Company, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 30, 2024
Coca-Cola relève ses prévisions de ventes annuelles RE

Profil Société

The Coca-Cola Company est le n° 1 mondial de la production et de la commercialisation de boissons sans alcool. Le CA par activité se répartit comme suit : - vente de concentrés de boissons et de sirops (56%) ; - mise en bouteilles et vente de boissons (44%) : sodas, jus de fruits, boissons à base de thé, eaux, etc. commercialisés sous les marques Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Fanta, Fresca, Schweppes Sprite, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ciel, Dasani, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, etc. A fin 2022, le groupe dispose de 133 sites de production dans le monde. 64,2% du CA est réalisé à l'international.
Secteur
Boissons non alcoolisées
Agenda
14:30 - Assemblée générale
Indices liés
Dow Jones Industrial , S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour The Coca-Cola Company

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
25
Dernier Cours de Cloture
61,77 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
66,55 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+7,75 %
Secteur Boissons non alcoolisées - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY Action The Coca-Cola Company
+4,26 % 266 Md
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC. Action Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
+0,20 % 45,68 Md
VARUN BEVERAGES LIMITED Action Varun Beverages Limited
+19,61 % 23,03 Md
ARCA CONTINENTAL, S.A.B. DE C.V. Action Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.
-8,85 % 16,62 Md
CELSIUS HOLDINGS, INC. Action Celsius Holdings, Inc.
+30,69 % 16,61 Md
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED Action Swire Pacific Limited
+0,61 % 11,08 Md
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED Action Suntory Beverage & Food Limited
+9,76 % 10,06 Md
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC. Action Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
-11,19 % 7,74 Md
COCA-COLA IÇECEK ANONIM SIRKETI Action Coca-Cola Içecek Anonim Sirketi
+37,96 % 5,69 Md
NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP. Action National Beverage Corp.
-10,14 % 4,16 Md
Boissons non alcoolisées - Autres
