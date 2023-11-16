Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. est un producteur de vins. La société vend ses vins dans environ 50 États et plus de 50 pays sous son portefeuille de marques de vignobles. Son portefeuille de marques viticoles comprend Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing et Postmark. Elle possède plus de 22 vignobles distincts s'étendant sur environ 843 acres.

Secteur Distillateurs et caves à vin