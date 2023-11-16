Ajouter à une liste
Rapport PDF : The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc.
NAPA
US26414D1063
Distillateurs et caves à vin
|16/11
|Duckhorn Portfolio acquiert Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards pour 400 millions de dollars
|MT
|02/10
|THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC. : Opinion positive de Wedbush
|ZM
Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. est un producteur de vins. La société vend ses vins dans environ 50 États et plus de 50 pays sous son portefeuille de marques de vignobles. Son portefeuille de marques viticoles comprend Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing et Postmark. Elle possède plus de 22 vignobles distincts s'étendant sur environ 843 acres.
SecteurDistillateurs et caves à vin
Agenda
06/12/2023 - Q1 2024 Publication de résultats
Note Trading :
Note Investissement :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
9
Dernier Cours de Cloture
10,70USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
14,78USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+38,11%
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi. (M$)
|-35,43%
|1 249 M $
|-24,48%
|1 968 M $
|+10,58%
|1 248 M $
|-5,05%
|843 M $
|-8,21%
|772 M $
|-19,57%
|709 M $
|+44,26%
|495 M $
|-27,94%
|464 M $
|+44,09%
|442 M $
|+18,87%
|272 M $
