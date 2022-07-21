|
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. : JPMorgan Chase reste à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
17 677 M
17 324 M
|Résultat net 2022
2 446 M
2 397 M
|Dette nette 2022
1 289 M
1 263 M
|PER 2022
|38,4x
|Rendement 2022
|0,91%
|Capitalisation
92 124 M
92 124 M
90 282 M
|VE / CA 2022
|5,28x
|VE / CA 2023
|4,79x
|Nbr Employés
|48 670
|Flottant
|38,8%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|27
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|257,80 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|304,54 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|18,1%
