  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    EL   US5184391044

THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

(EL)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:18 21/07/2022
258.91 USD   +0.43%
16:01THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. : JPMorgan Chase reste à l'achat
ZM
19/07THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. : Berenberg Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
18/07WPP : rachat de l'agence latino-américaine Corebiz
CF
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. : JPMorgan Chase reste à l'achat

21/07/2022 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
16:01THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. : JPMorgan Chase reste à l'achat
ZM
19/07THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. : Berenberg Bank optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
18/07WPP : rachat de l'agence latino-américaine Corebiz
CF
12/07L'entreprise The Estée Lauder Companies élit un nouveau membre du conseil d'administrat..
BU
11/07The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. nomme Angela Wei Dong comme nouveau membre de son conse..
CI
30/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions des consommateurs glissent avant la cloche de jeudi
MT
30/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Consommation
MT
30/06BOURSE DE PARIS : Clap de fin pour un premier semestre tout pourri
30/06EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : TotalEnergies, LVMH, OVH, CdA, Shell, Spirit, BioNTech...
30/06Estee Lauder relève son estimation des coûts de restructuration à entre 500 et 515 mill..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 17 677 M - 17 324 M
Résultat net 2022 2 446 M - 2 397 M
Dette nette 2022 1 289 M - 1 263 M
PER 2022 38,4x
Rendement 2022 0,91%
Capitalisation 92 124 M 92 124 M 90 282 M
VE / CA 2022 5,28x
VE / CA 2023 4,79x
Nbr Employés 48 670
Flottant 38,8%
Graphique THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Durée : Période :
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. : Graphique analyse technique The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 27
Dernier Cours de Clôture 257,80 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 304,54 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 18,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Fabrizio Freda President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Hertzmark Hudis Executive Group President
Stéphane de la Faverie Group President
Tracey Thomas Travis Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
William Philip Lauder Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-31.01%92 124
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.95%339 620
UNILEVER PLC0.06%118 728
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED10.42%76 527
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.63%63 357
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC1.29%54 011