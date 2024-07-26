The First of Long Island Corporation est une société holding à une banque. Elle fournit des services financiers par l'intermédiaire de sa filiale à 100 %, The First National Bank of Long Island (la Banque). La Banque répond aux besoins financiers des petites et moyennes entreprises, des sociétés de services professionnels, des organisations à but non lucratif, des municipalités et des consommateurs, principalement dans les comtés de Nassau et Suffolk de Long Island, ainsi que dans les arrondissements de la ville de New York (NYC). Le portefeuille de prêts de la Banque est principalement constitué de prêts à des emprunteurs de Long Island et des arrondissements de New York, et ses prêts immobiliers sont principalement garantis par des propriétés situées dans ces zones. Le portefeuille de titres d'investissement de la Banque se compose d'obligations directes du gouvernement des États-Unis et de ses agences, d'obligations de la Small Business Administration (SBA), d'obligations d'entreprises de grandes institutions financières américaines et d'obligations d'États et de subdivisions politiques. La Banque offre des services de fiducie, de succession, de garde et d'investissement.