Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  The Go-Ahead Group plc    G9X   GB0003753778

THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC

(G9X)
ETFs positionnés sur THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLCETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree UK Equity Income - GBP5.06%0.11%Royaume UniActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...7.07%0.06%MondeActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...10.25%0.03%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...1.43%0.03%Royaume UniActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI United Kingdom IM...0.00%0.03%Royaume UniActions
UBS (Irl) ETF plc - MSCI United Kin...5.83%0.03%Royaume UniActions



Graphique THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC
The Go-Ahead Group plc : Graphique analyse technique The Go-Ahead Group plc | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 059,00 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 801,50 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 99,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 32,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
THE GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC-67.99%456
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-8.58%32 043
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-31.89%27 581
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-34.18%22 880
ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD.19.56%10 079
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY-44.52%9 474
