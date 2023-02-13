|
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. : Citigroup réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
9 513 M
-
8 908 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
989 M
-
926 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
327 M
-
306 M
|PER 2022
|14,7x
|Rendement 2022
|3,12%
|
|Capitalisation
|
14 426 M
14 426 M
13 508 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,48x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,47x
|Nbr Employés
|58 500
|Flottant
|99,5%
|
|Graphique THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|13
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|37,13 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|37,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|1,67%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs