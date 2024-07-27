La Jammu and Kashmir Bank Limited (la Banque) est engagée dans les services bancaires et financiers. Ses secteurs d'activité sont la banque de détail, la banque d'entreprise et la banque de trésorerie. La banque offre une gamme de produits et de services, tels que des prêts, des comptes personnels, des dépôts à terme, des assurances, des cartes, des comptes d'entreprise, des prêts agricoles et autres. La Banque propose une gamme de produits de crédit aux particuliers, notamment des prêts immobiliers, des prêts personnels, des prêts à l'éducation, des prêts agricoles, des crédits commerciaux et des crédits à la consommation, ainsi qu'un certain nombre de produits financiers adaptés aux besoins de divers segments de clientèle. Elle propose des prêts, tels que des prêts au logement, des prêts à la consommation, des prêts à la consommation personnelle de la JK Bank, des financements d'ordinateurs portables/ordinateurs, des avances de festival, des prêts à l'éducation et d'autres. Elle opère à travers plus de 996 agences et 1414 guichets automatiques répartis dans 18 états et quatre territoires de l'union à travers le pays. Elle sert différents secteurs, tels que les employés du gouvernement, des organismes semi-gouvernementaux et autonomes, les agriculteurs, etc.