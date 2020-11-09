ETFs positionnés sur THE JOINT CORP. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF ... 4.82% 0.13% - Amérique du Nord Actions Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD 5.14% 0.01% Etats Unis Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique THE JOINT CORP. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 6 Objectif de cours Moyen 27,33 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,14 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 46,6% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas 18,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) THE JOINT CORP. 30.98% 297 CVS HEALTH CORPORATION -12.57% 85 014 HCA HEALTHCARE, INC. -6.30% 46 865 FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA 5.79% 24 291 LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS 26.46% 20 837 QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 18.84% 17 103