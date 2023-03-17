Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. The Manitowoc Company, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    MTW   US5635714059

THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.

(MTW)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:40:37 17/03/2023
16.43 USD   -4.89%
15:04The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
06/03The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : Citigroup confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
22/02The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspiré par le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : UBS conserve son opinion neutre

17/03/2023 | 15:04
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
15:04The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : UBS conserve son opinion neutr..
ZM
06/03The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : Citigroup confirme sa recomman..
ZM
22/02The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : Goldman Sachs n'est pas inspir..
ZM
22/02The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities pas con..
ZM
22/02The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : Baird maintient son opinion ne..
ZM
21/02Transcript : The Manitowoc Company, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2023
CI
21/02Hausse des bénéfices ajustés et des ventes de Manitowoc au quatrième trimestre
MT
20/02The Manitowoc Company, Inc. fournit des prévisions financières pour l'ensemble de l'ann..
CI
20/02The Manitowoc Company, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 3..
CI
02/02The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : Wells Fargo Securities pas con..
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 2 071 M - 1 951 M
Résultat net 2023 32,0 M - 30,1 M
Dette nette 2023 298 M - 280 M
PER 2023 19,0x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 606 M 606 M 571 M
VE / CA 2023 0,44x
VE / CA 2024 0,41x
Nbr Employés 4 800
Flottant 83,9%
Graphique THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Durée : Période :
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique The Manitowoc Company, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 11
Dernier Cours de Clôture 17,27 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -5,04%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Aaron H. Ravenscroft President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Patrick Regan Chief Financial Officer, VP & Controller
Kenneth W. Krueger Non-Executive Chairman
Robert G. Bohn Independent Director
Anne M. Cooney Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.88.54%606
PACCAR, INC.7.38%37 023
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.18%26 597
KOMATSU LTD.10.64%22 609
EPIROC AB (PUBL)0.42%20 865
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-11.33%19 092