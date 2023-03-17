|
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. : UBS conserve son opinion neutre
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
2 071 M
-
1 951 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
32,0 M
-
30,1 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
298 M
-
280 M
|PER 2023
|19,0x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
606 M
606 M
571 M
|VE / CA 2023
|0,44x
|VE / CA 2024
|0,41x
|Nbr Employés
|4 800
|Flottant
|83,9%
|
|Graphique THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique THE MANITOWOC COMPANY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|11
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|17,27 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|16,40 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-5,04%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs