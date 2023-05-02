Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. The Western Union Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WU   US9598021098

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:02:14 02/05/2023
10.44 USD   -4.00%
17:01The Western Union Company : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
20/04The Western Union Company : Wolfe Research revoit son opinion et passe à neutre
ZM
12/04The Western Union Company : Goldman Sachs est négatif
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

The Western Union Company : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre

02/05/2023 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
17:01The Western Union Company : Citigroup maintient son opinion ne..
ZM
20/04The Western Union Company : Wolfe Research revoit son opinion ..
ZM
12/04The Western Union Company : Goldman Sachs est négatif
ZM
11/04The Western Union Company : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods toujours n..
ZM
11/04Visa : partenariat avec PayPal et Venmo autour de Visa+
CF
11/04Visa s'associe à PayPal et Venmo pour tester une proposition permettant de transférer d..
MT
10/04Western Union pourrait atteindre ses prévisions de revenus pour 2023, la pression concu..
MT
10/04The Western Union Company : UBS de vendeur à neutre sur le dos..
ZM
28/03John Chevedden soumet une proposition d'actionnaire à la Western Union Company
CI
20/03Les transferts d'argent de Western Union disponibles sur l'application MoMo au Vietnam
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 4 084 M - 3 722 M
Résultat net 2023 582 M - 530 M
Dette nette 2023 1 642 M - 1 497 M
PER 2023 6,99x
Rendement 2023 8,76%
Capitalisation 4 070 M 4 070 M 3 710 M
VE / CA 2023 1,40x
VE / CA 2024 1,39x
Nbr Employés 8 900
Flottant 99,0%
Graphique THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Durée : Période :
The Western Union Company : Graphique analyse technique The Western Union Company | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 10,87 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,28 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Devin B. McGranahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Cagwin Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew D. Walker Chief Operations Officer
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY-20.62%4 070
FISERV, INC.20.83%74 966
BLOCK, INC.-4.17%36 422
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.3.71%27 170
EDENRED SE15.80%16 096
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.45%15 719
1 Zonebourse vaut mieux que 1000 Influenceurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer