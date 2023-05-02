|
The Western Union Company : Citigroup maintient son opinion neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
4 084 M
-
3 722 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
582 M
-
530 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
1 642 M
-
1 497 M
|PER 2023
|6,99x
|Rendement 2023
|8,76%
|
|Capitalisation
|
4 070 M
4 070 M
3 710 M
|VE / CA 2023
|1,40x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,39x
|Nbr Employés
|8 900
|Flottant
|99,0%
|
|Graphique THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|10,87 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|13,28 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|22,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs