The Western Union Company : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2022
4 461 M
-
4 538 M
|Résultat net 2022
834 M
-
848 M
|Dette nette 2022
1 554 M
-
1 580 M
|PER 2022
|6,17x
|Rendement 2022
|6,99%
|Capitalisation
5 185 M
5 185 M
5 274 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,51x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,58x
|Nbr Employés
|10 500
|Flottant
|99,3%
|Graphique THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|13,44 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|16,33 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|21,5%
