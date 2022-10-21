Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. The Western Union Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    WU   US9598021098

THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY

(WU)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:20 21/10/2022
13.30 USD   -1.08%
17:01The Western Union Company : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
17:01The Western Union Company : JPMorgan Chase est négatif
ZM
15:02The Western Union Company : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

The Western Union Company : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre

21/10/2022 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
17:01The Western Union Company : Truist Securities maintient sa rec..
ZM
17:01The Western Union Company : JPMorgan Chase est négatif
ZM
15:02The Western Union Company : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient..
ZM
15:01The Western Union Company : RBC Capital Markets est neutre
ZM
20/10La livre bondit après le départ annoncé de Truss, plongeon du yen et du yuan
AW
20/10Le yen et le yuan sombrent face au dollar, la livre monte
AW
20/10Western Union fournit des prévisions pour l'exercice 2023
MT
20/10Le yen et le yuan sombrent face au dollar
AW
19/10Western Union publie ses résultats préliminaires pour le troisième trimestre et réaffir..
MT
19/10The Western Union Company réaffirme ses prévisions de bénéfices pour 2022 et fournit de..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 4 461 M - 4 538 M
Résultat net 2022 834 M - 848 M
Dette nette 2022 1 554 M - 1 580 M
PER 2022 6,17x
Rendement 2022 6,99%
Capitalisation 5 185 M 5 185 M 5 274 M
VE / CA 2022 1,51x
VE / CA 2023 1,58x
Nbr Employés 10 500
Flottant 99,3%
Graphique THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Durée : Période :
The Western Union Company : Graphique analyse technique The Western Union Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 13,44 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,33 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Devin B. McGranahan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Cagwin Head-Business Unit Financial Planning & Analysis
Jeffrey A. Joerres Non-Executive Chairman
Tyler Hand Chief Compliance Officer
Betsy DeHaas Holden Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THE WESTERN UNION COMPANY-24.66%5 185
FISERV, INC.-8.46%60 767
BLOCK, INC.-65.83%32 917
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-16.57%31 258
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.73%12 302
NEXI S.P.A-35.55%11 623