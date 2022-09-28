Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Theradiag
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALTER   FR0004197747

THERADIAG

(ALTER)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35 28/09/2022
2.300 EUR    0.00%
19:46Theradiag : Document AMF CP. 222C2257
PU
27/09Theradiag : Document AMF CP. 222C2254
PU
26/09L'éléphant dans la pièce
ZB
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Theradiag : Document AMF CP. 222C2257

28/09/2022 | 19:46
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

222C2257

AV1301

28 septembre 2022

Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique

(article 231-46 du règlement général)

IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,

LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.

THERADIAG

(Euronext Growth Paris)

Opérateur

Nature et date de l'opération

Titres concernés

Cours

Nombre total de titres possédés à

(€)

l'issue de la transaction

Biosynex S.A.*

achat le 27/09/2022

307 512 actions

2,30

4 885 276 actions et droits de vote

code FR0004197747

* Contrôlée par M. Larry

Abensur.

________

222C2257-AV1301

Disclaimer

Theradiag SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 17:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur THERADIAG
19:46Theradiag : Document AMF CP. 222C2257
PU
27/09Theradiag : Document AMF CP. 222C2254
PU
26/09L'éléphant dans la pièce
ZB
26/09EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : TotalEnergies, Airbus, Eurofins, Alstom, M..
ZB
23/09Theradiag : cible d'une OPA de Biosynex
AO
23/09Theradiag : Communiqués publiés en période d'offre publique d'acquisition / OPA Autres com..
PU
23/09Biosynex : dépose une OPA sur les actions Theradiag
CF
23/09Theradiag : Biosynex dépose un OPA auprès de l'AMF
CF
23/09Biosynex annonce un projet d’OPA sur Theradiag à un prix de 2,30 par action
RE
23/09THERADIAG : Offre publique d'achat
CO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur THERADIAG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 12,5 M 12,1 M -
Résultat net 2022 0,10 M 0,10 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 3,10 M 2,99 M -
PER 2022 -
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 29,9 M 28,9 M -
VE / CA 2022 2,15x
VE / CA 2023 2,06x
Nbr Employés 60
Flottant 74,0%
Graphique THERADIAG
Durée : Période :
Theradiag : Graphique analyse technique Theradiag | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique THERADIAG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2,30 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,00%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bertrand Michel Marle de Castelnau Chief Executive Officer & Director
Muriel Bardet Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Armand Morgon Chairman
Larry Abensur Director
Thomas Lamy Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
THERADIAG-3.04%29
MODERNA, INC.-51.87%47 816
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-35.18%34 110
LONZA GROUP AG-41.57%33 329
SEAGEN INC.-12.45%24 963
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.16.40%24 319