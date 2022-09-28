Theradiag : Document AMF CP. 222C2257

222C2257
AV1301
28 septembre 2022
Déclaration des achats et des ventes effectués pendant une offre publique
(article 231-46 du règlement général)
IL EST RAPPELE QUE LA PRESENTE DECLARATION EST ETABLIE SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE DU DECLARANT,
LA PUBLICATION DE CET AVIS N'IMPLIQUANT PAS LA VERIFICATION PAR L'AMF DES INFORMATIONS COMMUNIQUEES.
THERADIAG
(Euronext Growth Paris)
|
Opérateur
|
|
Nature et date de l'opération
|
Titres concernés
|
Cours
|
Nombre total de titres possédés à
|
|
|
|
|
(€)
|
l'issue de la transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Biosynex S.A.*
|
|
achat le 27/09/2022
|
307 512 actions
|
2,30
|
4 885 276 actions et droits de vote
|
|
|
|
code FR0004197747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Contrôlée par M. Larry
|
Abensur.
|
|
|
|
________
222C2257-AV1301
Disclaimer
Theradiag SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 17:45:04 UTC.