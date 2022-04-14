Connexion
Theradiag : Fiche de renseignement du candidat administrateur – Bertrand DE CASTELNAU

14/04/2022 | 23:40
Theradiag SA

Société anonyme à Conseil d'administration au capital de 13.249.409,27 euros

Siège social : 14 Rue Ambroise Croizat - 77183 Croissy Beaubourg

R.C.S. MEAUX 339 685 612

FICHE DE RENSEIGNEMENTS

CONCERNANT LE MEMBRE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION DONT LA

NOMINATION EST PRESENTÉE A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE

ANNUELLE ET EXTRAORDINAIRE DU 5 MAI 2022

  • I. IDENTITÉ

    Nom et Prénom usuel : Bertrand de CASTELNAU

    Date de naissance : 9 février 1960

    Nationalité : Française

    Ci-après désigné le "Candidat"

  • II. RÉFÉRENCES ET ACTIVITÉS PROFESSIONNELLES AU COURS DES CINQ DERNIÈRES

    ANNÉES DU CANDIDAT

    -Directeur Général (Geschaefuerher) Diasys GMBH / Diasys Group, Limburg an der Lahn, jusqu'en janvier 2019

  • III. EMPLOIS OU FONCTIONS ACTUELLEMENT EXERCÉS DANS LA SOCIÉTÉ PAR LE

    CANDIDAT

    - Directeur Général,

    - Membre du Conseil d'administration

  • IV. ACTIONS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ DÉTENUES PAR LE CANDIDAT

    30.000 titres

Disclaimer

Theradiag SA published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 21:38:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
