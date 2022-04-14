Theradiag : Fiche de renseignement du candidat administrateur – Bertrand DE CASTELNAU

Theradiag SA
Société anonyme à Conseil d'administration au capital de 13.249.409,27 euros
Siège social : 14 Rue Ambroise Croizat - 77183 Croissy Beaubourg
R.C.S. MEAUX 339 685 612
FICHE DE RENSEIGNEMENTS
CONCERNANT LE MEMBRE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION DONT LA
NOMINATION EST PRESENTÉE A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE ORDINAIRE
ANNUELLE ET EXTRAORDINAIRE DU 5 MAI 2022
-
I. IDENTITÉ
Nom et Prénom usuel : Bertrand de CASTELNAU
Date de naissance : 9 février 1960
Nationalité : Française
Ci-après désigné le "Candidat"
-
II. RÉFÉRENCES ET ACTIVITÉS PROFESSIONNELLES AU COURS DES CINQ DERNIÈRES
ANNÉES DU CANDIDAT
-Directeur Général (Geschaefuerher) Diasys GMBH / Diasys Group, Limburg an der Lahn, jusqu'en janvier 2019
-
III. EMPLOIS OU FONCTIONS ACTUELLEMENT EXERCÉS DANS LA SOCIÉTÉ PAR LE
CANDIDAT
- Directeur Général,
- Membre du Conseil d'administration
-
IV. ACTIONS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ DÉTENUES PAR LE CANDIDAT
30.000 titres
