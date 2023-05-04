Theradiag : Fiche de renseignement du candidat administrateur – Christian POLICARD

Theradiag SA
Société anonyme à Conseil d'administration au capital de 13.277.136,80 euros
Siège social : 14 Rue Ambroise Croizat - 77183 Croissy Beaubourg
R.C.S. MEAUX 339 685 612
FICHE DE RENSEIGNEMENTS
CONCERNANT LE MEMBRE DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION DONT LA
RATIFICATION DE LA COOPTATION EST PRESENTÉE A L'ASSEMBLEE GENERALE
ORDINAIRE ANNUELLE ET EXTRAORDINAIRE DU 24 MAI 2023
-
IDENTITE
Nom et Prénom usuel : POLICARD Christian
Date de naissance : 24 août 1948
Nationalité : Française
Ci-après désigné le "Candidat"
-
REFERENCES ET ACTIVITES PROFESSIONNELLES AU COURS DES CINQ DERNIERES ANNEES DU CANDIDAT
-
-
RDS SAS - Censeur et Membre du Comité des Rémunérations
-
Vidac Pharma Holding PLC (UK) - Administrateur
[●]
-
EMPLOIS OU FONCTIONS ACTUELLEMENT EXERCES DANS LA SOCIETE PAR LE CANDIDAT
-
-
Administrateur
-
Président du Comité d'audit depuis le 1er mars 2023
-
Président du Comité des rémunérations depuis le 1er mars 2023
|
IV.
|
ACTIONS DE LA SOCIETE DETENUES PAR LE CANDIDAT
[Néant]
